Is it too early to say that Bitcoin has entered a bullish trend? The weekly timeframe suggests that the overall trend might no longer be bearish considering the current price of Bitcoin has broken the upper line of the downward trend line.
A factor that could prevent Bitcoin from moving higher is that it is approaching the 200 EMA period, which could be a strong resistance. Furthermore, there is a supply zone at around $24,300 that could pose a problem for the cryptocurrency's short-term upward trend.
The narrative on the daily chart is almost the same, with the only significant change for a bullish signal being the closure above the 200 EMA period. On the other hand, the RSI indicator is giving an overbought signal. Currently, Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase in the daily timeframe within the range of the Darvas box.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
