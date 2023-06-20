The benefits of tokenization are simple, the process brings operational efficiencies and improved liquidity and accessibility, Bernstein said in a research report on Tuesday.
Tokenization is the process by which real-world assets are converted into blockchain-based tokens.
Bernstein estimates that the size of the tokenization opportunity could be as much as $5 trillion over the next five years, led by stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), private market funds, securities and real estate.
Currency tokenization, via stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, will see application in on-chain deposits and payments, the report said, with about 2% of global money supply to be tokenized over the next five years, which is about $3 trillion, the report added.
“Over the next five years, we expect a swell in the stablecoins and CBDC tokens in circulation, led by China’s CBDC program,” analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote. “Stablecoins and CBDC tokens, coupled with yield farming in decentralized markets, will compete with bank deposits as an investment or saving instrument,” the analysts wrote.
Still, the broker notes current regulatory uncertainty, and says that “tokenization using blockchain can only succeed when policy-makers appreciate the benefits of blockchains and how crypto tokens are an indispensable part of blockchain operations.”
“How policy-makers regulate blockchain-based businesses will determine how they view tokenization of real-world assets,” the note said, adding that “regulations may blunt the advantages of tokenization."
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
Osmosis DEX carries the Cosmos DeFi with a deflation and fee-sharing mechanism
Osmosis, Cosmos ecosystem’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), is drawing toward deflation and fee sharing after a community governance vote. Based on a recent announcement, the DEX is cutting token inflation by 50%, with plans for fee sharing in OSMO 2.0 update.
Binance to unlock the full potential of BNB Chain with optimized Layer-2 solution
Binance ecosystem is set to unleash the full potential of the BNB Smart Chain with the release of an optimized Layer-2 solution. The feature is set to address the network's adoption needs while delivering optimal performance.
KuCoin sees $20 million outflow in 24 hours traders speculate the exchange is next after Binance
KuCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange witnessed mass outflows of $20 million overnight, sparking rumors and speculation within the crypto community. Crypto market participants speculate that the exchange’s outflow is a result of an investigation into the exchange’s executives.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.