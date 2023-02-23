TMS Network's TMSN Token presale gaining ground as Siemens’ partnership with Polygon pushes MATIC above ETH

Share:

2022 was very nearly an apocalyptic year for the cryptocurrency world. Prices, volumes, and values were crashing all over the place, and nobody escaped unscathed. But, all of a sudden, it’s like everything is blooming back into life, as evidenced by Polygon (MATIC) and the launch of the TSM Network (TMSN) presale. Polygon (MATIC), in particular, looks to be pushing Ethereum (ETHER) for a place in the top two following their partnership with Siemens. And TMS Network (TMSN) is just getting warmed up; it has already raised $2 million during an exclusive seed funding event.

Buy Tokens Now

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) has featured prominently in the news this past week, and it’s all seriously good news for them. The German technology powerhouse, Siemens, has chosen the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain to launch its first digital bond. This follows from a change in German law in 2021, prior to which company bonds had to be issued in physical, paper form. For Polygon (MATIC) this represents a serious feather in their cap, and the Polygon (MATIC) price jumped nearly 10% as soon as the partnership was made public. This is the latest in a series of partnerships for Polygon (MATIC) and may be the most high-profile.

Ethereum (ETH)

Things for Ethereum (ETH) have been a little slow of late. It is still ranked number 2 in the cryptocurrency pantheon, only behind Bitcoin (BTC), but many industry experts believe that it may be vulnerable to challengers. Ethereum (ETH) is due to launch its “Shanghai” hard fork in March 2023, which will increase liquidity.

However, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is still around the $1,700 mark, and that represents a major decrease since its all-time high price of $4,200. That means many Ethereum (ETH) investors have an unrealized loss. The price of Polygon (MATIC) jumped to $1.55 on the back of the SIemens partnership, so while it has a long way to go before it catches Ethereum (ETH), it is definitely in the hunt.

Buy Tokens Now

TMS Network (TMSN)

One of the newest players in the crypto market, TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized, blockchain-based trading platform that aims to overturn all other existing online trading platforms. TMS Network (TMSN) allows users to trade in cryptocurrencies, NFTS, fiat currencies, and even assets such as equities and CFDs. TMS Network (TMSN) also offers its users lower fees, faster transaction speeds, and much higher levels of transparency.

TMS Network (TMSN) also provides its users with on-chain analytic tools, price signals, trading bots, and portfolio management applications.

Because education is key to making good trades, TMS Network (TMSN) also plans to offer educational resources for their users by means of guides, webinars, and video courses. These are available to newbies and seasoned traders alike.

TMS Network (TMSN) token holders not only have access to a variety of educational resources, they also enjoy governance rights, and a handsome commission-sharing program is built right into the smart contract. Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) has a unique social trading infrastructure that allows users to mirror the trades of more seasoned traders in order to profit from their best trades.

TMS Network (TMSN) has just launched into phase 1 of its presale stage, and as of the time of writing, the price of the native coin, TMSN, is $0.0047. However, experts are predicting a 100-fold increase in value by the time of launch.

Conclusion

Polygon (MATIC) is making some serious moves and will likely grow in value over the course of this year. Ethereum (ETH) remains solid if a little flat. However, TMS Network (TMSN) has all the hallmarks of a winner, and it's predicted to be a rising star this year.

This article is sponsored