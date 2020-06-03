- A vulnerability may become more dangerous over time.
- The solution is already developed but the implementation will take time.
Over a million of time-locked Bitcoin transactions between September 2019 and March 2020 were misconfigured. This bug made them vulnerable to hack attach with the aim to steal cryptocurrency. The bug affects 2% of all transactions in the Bitcoin network, according to a study berformed by the developer aka 0xb10c.
Time-locked transactions prohibit the recipient from using bitcoins as soon as they are deposited. They have to wait until a certain condition is reached. For example, a timelock can be configured to expire when a certain number of blocks are added to the network, or at
an approximate point in the future.
The time-locked transactions have many use cases. For example, Blockstream uses themto pay salaries to its employees, thereby encouraging them to be more productive. The personal wealth of developers is directly related to the long-term value of the entire network.
0xb10c detected an array of time-locked transactions set up on the current block. Such transactions make it less profitable to use malware for mining, focused on spoofing blocks and transactions to steal commissions.
Currently, not enforcing a timelock to an absolute block height does not have consequences for the majority of transactions. In a few years, when the block reward consists mainly of transaction fees, it might make fee-sniping more profitable, 0xb10c told CoinDesk.
The researcher explained that the solution had been developed at the beginning of the year, however, the full implementation would take time.
0xb10c found out that the vast majority of these transactions were sent by one party, which he did not disclose.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Yesterday at 14:45 GMT, the BTC/USD pair plummeted 7.96% in just 5 minutes, dragging with it the rest of the crypto board and causing a juicy change of hands between the fearful and the convinced.
XRP/USD is back inside the previous range, bulls defend $0.2000
Ripple (XRP) is changing hands at $0.2030. The coin has partially recovered from Tuesday’s major sell-off to $0.1970; however, the further upside seems to be limited. Ripple retreated to the fourth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating and gave way to Tether (USDT).
LTC/USD bulls lie in wait on approach to $45.00
Litecoin (LTC) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the day, consolidation large moves of the previous days. LTC/USD hit the low of $44.52 on Tuesday amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and managed to recover to $46.20.
ETH worth of nearly $1 billion is locked in DeFi applications
The value of funds locked on smart contracts of decentralized finance applications (DeFi) reached nearly $1 billion after a sharp decrease in March amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.