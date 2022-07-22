Trades involving Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Terra’s Luna (LUNA) and UST tokens eventually led to the blowup of beleaguered crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, its founders told Bloomberg.
The fund's founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu had previously confirmed they took on some $200 million in losses related to LUNA and the now-imploded algorithmic stablecoin UST. Prices of the two tokens entered a death spiral in mid-May and fell to nearly zero in the following weeks.
“What we failed to realize was that Luna was capable of falling to effective zero in a matter of days and that this would catalyze a credit squeeze across the industry that would put significant pressure on all of our illiquid positions,” Zhu explained. He added Three Arrows Capital, popularly referred to as 3AC, had failed to flag risks related to Terra.
LUNA lost nearly all of its value over the course of a week in mid-May, while ecosystem algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) fell to a few pennies after losing its intended peg with the U.S. dollar.
3AC was one of Terra’s most-vocal bulls, and was additionally one of the largest holders of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an institutional bitcoin product.
Grayscale and CoinDesk are independent subsidiaries of the Digital Currency Group (DCG).
As a regulated product, GBTC allowed investors like 3AC to purchase shares directly by giving bitcoin to the trust. Holders could then sell the shares on over-the-counter markets for a premium – which netted a hefty profit for holders and became an attractive trade among investors.
GBTC shares were locked for six months, meaning falling prices led to holders taking on losses instead of profits. GBTC’s premium switched to a discount over the past year, reaching a record discount in June. This meant massive losses for investors like 3AC who piled on billions of dollars worth of exposure to the product. However, using leverage to juice up returns led to tears instead.
GBTC lost value in the past few months amid a market-wide decline. GBTC shares traded at over $34 at the start of this year, before sliding more than 50% to $12 earlier this week.
3AC continued to borrow from lenders expecting a market rebound. This was until bitcoin fell to nearly $20,000 in late June, causing the firm’s positions to go awry and making it unable to repay any loans. The fund lost money on luna, its GBTC shares traded at a discount, and overall market declines meant all altcoin token holdings fell drastically in value.
“That was extremely painful for us,” Zhu said, referring to bitcoin’s fall. “That ended up being kind of the nail in the coffin.”
Investors are claiming that the defunct fund still owes them $2.8 billion. However, a 1,157-page court filing released on Monday shows individual claims worth over $1 billion.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE. The developers of the project have released a new update for the core software, improving efficiency and user interface.
Why is XRP price not rallying after Ripple CTO completes his eight-year selling spree?
XRP price saw a bullish thrust from July 18, which made it seem like it was going to overcome any hurdles standing in the way. Moreover, the wallet belonging to Jed McCaleb, the ex-CTO of Ripple, was finally empty after eight years of non-stop selling.
How to trade the next 100% move for ApeCoin price?
ApeCoin price shows incredible strength as it continues to climb to new heights. This run-up, which has provided amazing gains, is likely to keep going higher if the Bitcoin price continues to show strength.
MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.