Crypto Market Overview
Following a major rally to open the month of August, Bitcoin’s price finally began to stabilize last week. It has been a very volatile summer for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. This has caused traders everywhere to wonder whether this newfound stability will actually last. Currently, Bitcoin is trading around $11,300.
Some Crypto Headlines
The IRS issued a series of advisory warnings to 10,000 Bitcoin traders, suggesting that formal legislation is likely on its way. While additional guidelines and taxes may cause crypto trading to become more complicated, it also suggests that the industry is becoming more legitimate.
There have been several other major industry developments as well. In New Zealand, legislators determined that employers are allowed to pay their employees in cryptocurrency. In China, the central bank is close to launching its own digital currency, a coin that, without a doubt, would have a major impact on how crypto is traded.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls licking their wounds following a bearish Monday
Following a bullish Sunday, BTC/USD has had a bearish Monday. During the day, BTC/USD went down from $11,535 to 11,385. The digital asset has had a bearish start to the day, as the price has gone down further to $11,382.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has a bearish Monday following Sunday’s bullish respite
ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. It’s priced at $211.15 in the early hours of Tuesday. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD charts death cross, price to plummet?
XRP/USD had a bearish Monday, wherein the price fell from $0.303 to $0.300. The bulls are struggling to stay above the $0.300-level. The hourly price chart shows us that the price fell from $0.303 to $0.299.
Bitcoin Cash price prediction: Can the bulls takeover following a bearish Monday?
Bitcoin Cash has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bearish Monday. This Monday, the price fell from $338.50 to $329. The hourly price chart shows that the price initially plunged to $329.65.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...