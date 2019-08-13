Crypto Market Overview

Following a major rally to open the month of August, Bitcoin’s price finally began to stabilize last week. It has been a very volatile summer for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. This has caused traders everywhere to wonder whether this newfound stability will actually last. Currently, Bitcoin is trading around $11,300.

Some Crypto Headlines

The IRS issued a series of advisory warnings to 10,000 Bitcoin traders, suggesting that formal legislation is likely on its way. While additional guidelines and taxes may cause crypto trading to become more complicated, it also suggests that the industry is becoming more legitimate.

There have been several other major industry developments as well. In New Zealand, legislators determined that employers are allowed to pay their employees in cryptocurrency. In China, the central bank is close to launching its own digital currency, a coin that, without a doubt, would have a major impact on how crypto is traded.

For more from Invest Diva, click here