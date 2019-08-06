Taking a Closer Look at BTC/USD

After breaking above the neckline of the double bottom chart pattern we identified last week, Bitcoin has also confirmed above the daily Ichimoku cloud. However, as it normally happens with the Ichimoku theory, the pair is now pulling back towards the upper band of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

In my book, Ichimoku Secrets, I explain how this could be an interesting buying opportunity provided you’re willing to take the risk. For more on Ichimoku strategy development, don’t forget to grab the PDF version of my book, Ichimoku Secrets.

As China continues to soften its stance on crypto and take measures against the Yuan, we can expect Bitcoin to continue its impressive value increase. Elsewhere in the industry, Litecoin’s decision to half its payments to miners will likely cause it to decrease in value.

Samsung’s commitment to offering a series of new crypto apps will likely benefit both the company, along with the industry as a whole. Other companies we’ll keep an eye on this week include MasterCard and Nokia. Amid ongoing tensions in most other markets, the world’s top crypto players are hoping to have a productive August.

On top of this, Bitcoin has generally been inversely correlated to the US stock market as many institutional investors have been using it as a hedge. With a potential rate cut by the Fed this week, the US stock could see further gains. Double down on that if the Fed hints on more cuts in 2019.

