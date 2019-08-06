Taking a Closer Look at BTC/USD
After breaking above the neckline of the double bottom chart pattern we identified last week, Bitcoin has also confirmed above the daily Ichimoku cloud. However, as it normally happens with the Ichimoku theory, the pair is now pulling back towards the upper band of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.
In my book, Ichimoku Secrets, I explain how this could be an interesting buying opportunity provided you’re willing to take the risk. For more on Ichimoku strategy development, don’t forget to grab the PDF version of my book, Ichimoku Secrets.
As China continues to soften its stance on crypto and take measures against the Yuan, we can expect Bitcoin to continue its impressive value increase. Elsewhere in the industry, Litecoin’s decision to half its payments to miners will likely cause it to decrease in value.
Samsung’s commitment to offering a series of new crypto apps will likely benefit both the company, along with the industry as a whole. Other companies we’ll keep an eye on this week include MasterCard and Nokia. Amid ongoing tensions in most other markets, the world’s top crypto players are hoping to have a productive August.
On top of this, Bitcoin has generally been inversely correlated to the US stock market as many institutional investors have been using it as a hedge. With a potential rate cut by the Fed this week, the US stock could see further gains. Double down on that if the Fed hints on more cuts in 2019.
For more from Invest Diva, click here
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bears dominate Tuesday following a heavily bullish Monday
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, as the price fell from $11,810 to $11,657 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price went up from $10,980 to $11,815.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD back below $0.32, locked in the range
Ripple's XRP touched the area above $0.33 on Monday, but failed to hold the ground and retreated quickly towards $0.3200 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $13.8 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD attempts to recover above $12.00 after strong sell-off
NEO hit the intraday low at $11.69 and recovered towards $11.80 by the time of writing. The 18th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $838 million has lost over 3.5% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Ethereum technical analysis: Will ETH/USD re-enter the $240-zone for the first time in more than three weeks?
The daily ETH/USD chart has found support on the upward trending line. Initial resistance level lies at $234.50. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 200 curves are trending below the daily chart, while ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.