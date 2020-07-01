According to one of the world’s leading cryptographers, Bitcoin’s elliptic curve could have a secret backdoor, invalidating all underlying security.
One of the world’s top cryptographers believes that Satoshi Nakamoto chose Bitcoin’s (BTC) elliptic curve either for its efficiency or because it may offer a secret backdoor.
Elliptic curve is worth $ billions
A Bitcoin public key is created by applying elliptic curve cryptography to the private key. One can easily create a public key from the private key, but it is impossible to go in the reverse direction. Unless, of course, Bitcoin’s elliptic curve is compromised.
Many crypto experts have noticed that Bitcoin’s choice of secp256k1 elliptic curve was unusual for its time as it was not yet well researched. Cointelegraph asked one of the world’s leading cryptographers, Tatsuaki Okamoto, about this unusual choice. Okamoto currently serves as director of the Cryptography & Information Security Lab at NTT Research.
Efficiency or vulnerability?
According to Okamoto, there are two alternative explanations for this choice, either Satoshi picked because it offers greater efficiency or because it may have offered a secret backdoor. Of course, Okamoto underlines that these are just two logical hypotheses, as he has no way of knowing what Satoshi was thinking at the time:
(1) The Koblitz curve is specially designed for faster scalar multiplications. Hence the (signing, verifying and key generation) operations on Secp256k1 are faster than those on Secp256r1. (2) Although the Secp256r1 curve was announced to be randomly selected, there could still exist some suspicion that some backdoor might be secretly set up in the curve parameters. In contrast, the Koblitz curve parameters are mathematically determined, and there is little possibility for setting such a backdoor.
Okamoto is impressed with the way the Bitcoin creator was able to combine several cryptographic techniques (hash chains, Merkle trees and elliptic curves) to create the world's first decentralized currency:
“I think it is a revolutionary invention, the first decentralized currency, and its core technology blockchain, is giving a great impact on our society.”
Bitcoin Core developer agrees
Bitcoin Core developer, Wladimir van der Laan, told Cointelegraph that he does not know why Satoshi chose this particular curve. He also notes that if he someone has discovered a vulnerability, they have not stepped forward to announce it:
I have no idea why Satoshi chose this particular curve, they have provided no rationale anywhere (it seems, in hindsight, to have been a fairly good choice though). Even if Secp256r1 has a vulnerability, no one has stepped forward yet to announce their discovery. On the other hand, keeping this discovery to themselves could yield a multi-billion dollar reward.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD glued to $9,150, a spark is needed to set the market on fire
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday as the market is paralyzed with uncertainty.
XRP/USD waits for a catalyst to escape the range
XRP/USD attempted a recovery to $0.1800 on Tuesday only to retreat to $0.1750 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid expanding volatility.
XLM/USD vulnerable to sell-off before another attempt at $0.0700
Stellar (XLM) is the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $302 million. The coin has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours amid strong upside momentum.
IOT/USD bulls target $0.2300 amid strong recovery
IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.