- Synthetix is the best-performing altcoin out of the top-10.
- Zilliqa poised for a sustainable rally as the critical resistance is out of the way.
- THETA settles above $1, ready for a short-term correction.
The cryptocurrency has been a mixed picture recently. Bitcoin managed to regain ground above $23,000 and extend recovery, ETH stayed mostly untagged, while XRP crashed below critical support amid the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $644 billion, with nearly $200 billion worth of crypto changed hands in the past 24 hours.
However, these three altcoins showed an extraordinary bullish momentum on Wednesday with double-digit gains.
Synthetix (SNX) is on fire with over 35% of day-to-day gains
Synthetix (SNX) is the 33d-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $896 million. The token has been growing strongly and more than doubled its value since December 11. At the time of writing, SNX is changing hands at $8.1, having gained 35% on a day-to-day basis.
SNX, 4-hour chart
While the bullish momentum remains strong, SNX may be vulnerable to the downside correction as TD Sequential indicator is ready to send a sell signal on the 4-hour chart. A green eight candlestick implies that that token is overbought. If the signal is confirmed, SNX may return to the former channel resistance at $6.5 and potentially retest $6 reinforced by the 4-hour EMA50.
Zilliqa enjoys bullish momentum despite bearish signals
Zilliqa (ZIL) hit $0.06, the highest level since July 2018, during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $0.058, having gained nearly 18% on a day-to-day basis and 60% on a weekly basis.
ZIL, daily chart
As FXStreet previously reported, a sustainable move above $0.04 improved the long-term picture for the coin. However, further recovery may be limited by a strong resistance on approach to the psychological barrier of $0.06. Once it is out of the way, ZIL will enter uncharted territory with the potential of a 1,000% rally.
THETA is unstoppable now that $1 is out of the way
The 22d-largest digital asset managed to settle above the psychological level of $1 and extend the recovery to $1.17 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. At the time of writing, THETA is changing hands at $1.15, having gained over 13% on a day-to-day basis and over 50% on a weekly basis.
THETA, 4-hour chart
Meanwhile, TD Sequential sends cautious signals. A green eight candlestick on the 4-hour chart implies that the price may be ripe for the downside correction in the form of one to four green candlesticks with the potential target at $0.97, followed by $0.89.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye refreshing record top on the way to 24,000
BTC/USD keeps bounce off 22,378, takes the bids above 23,700. Sustained bounce off one-week-old horizontal support, MACD conditions favor buyers. Sellers need to confirm short-term rising wedge for entries.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM bears are determined to revisit monthly horizontal support
Stellar prices remain pressured below key SMAs while fading Tuesday’s bounce. Bearish MACD, weak RSI also favor sellers, four-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
Ripple price must hold $0.45 to avoid a massive 35% dip
XRP suffered a massive blow in the past 24 hours as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to sue Ripple. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple stated that the lawsuit is shocking and an attack on the entire cryptocurrency industry.
Dash price ready for a massive breakout towards $160, suggest technicals
Dash price remains contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. A clear breakout above the pattern can easily drive Dash price towards a target of $160 in the long-term.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.