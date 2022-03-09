The last bitcoin growth impulse confirmed the break of the downtrend: the chart confidently rebounded from the former upper limit of the downtrend trading range. However, as before in March, a consolidation above the previous highs in the area of $45K is required to confirm a break in the trend.
As Ethereum dropped to a 10-day low, traders started buying put options in anticipation of the second cryptocurrency falling to $2,200.
On March 14, the European Parliament will approve the final version of the bill on the regulation of cryptocurrencies without wording that could be interpreted as a potential ban on bitcoin mining. US President Biden will also sign an executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies this week. The focus may be on tracking transactions and preventing circumvention of US sanctions.
The FxPro Analyst Team emphasized that the cost of bitcoin in rubles has updated its historical highs, exceeding 5 million. Bitcoin was not so expensive even in April and November 2021, when its price in dollars exceeded $60,000.
In general, the benchmark cryptocurrency has jumped by 8.7% over the past day, to 41,450. Ethereum has added 7.9% over the same time, while other leading altcoins from the top ten show growth from 3.3% (XRP) to 21% (Terra).
According to CoinMarketCap, the total capitalization of the crypto market grew by 6.9% over the day, to $1.83 trillion. The dominance index jumped to 43%.
The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index rose 1 point to 22, remaining in "extreme fear" territory.
Bitcoin was bought on the decline to $38K, and the move to $40K on Wednesday morning caused a surge in buying, probably associated with the closing of part of the short positions, quickly bringing the rate to current values.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16
Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG), adding credence to this incoming downswing.
Polkadot price eyes 30% upswing as DOT consolidation reaches inflection point
Polkadot price has been on a constant downtrend for roughly four months, and the 50-day SMA has played a crucial role in preventing DOT from rising. As a result, DOT seems to have begun coiling up between these two barriers.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.