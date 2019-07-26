The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun to send out warning letters

U.S. tax agency, the IRS is clamping down further on crypto tax cheats.

Tax services in the US - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that they have begun sending out letters to taxpayers who own cryptocurrency, advising them to pay any back taxes they may owe or to file amended tax returns regarding their holdings.

As part of the bulletin from the agency, they detailed that it began mailing what it called “educational letters” last week.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement: