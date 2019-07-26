The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun to send out warning letters

- U.S. tax agency, the IRS is clamping down further on crypto tax cheats.
- The IRS has started to send out warning letters to remind people to pay taxes associated to their crypto holdings.
Tax services in the US - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that they have begun sending out letters to taxpayers who own cryptocurrency, advising them to pay any back taxes they may owe or to file amended tax returns regarding their holdings.
As part of the bulletin from the agency, they detailed that it began mailing what it called “educational letters” last week.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement:
Taxpayers should take these letters very seriously by reviewing their tax filings and when appropriate, amend past returns and pay back taxes, interest and penalties,”. “The IRS is expanding our efforts involving virtual currency, including increased use of data analytics. We are focused on enforcing the law and helping taxpayers fully understand and meet their obligations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bitcoin Resilience
Everywhere we see how Central Banks print huge amounts of banknotes. Emissions that, from a simple point of view, will dilute in equal proportion the value of already very questioned currencies. Cash as a store of value has a fragile structure.
EOS market overview: Bulls adamantly refuse to get discouraged posting 2% gains
In spite of the immense selling pressure at $4.7, EOS has sustained an uptrend above an upward sloping trend line. The positive picture comes after bears ravaged through key support areas earlier in the week.
Ripple sells XRP tokens worth of $250 million in 2Q
Ripple Labs announced that it sold XRP tokens worth of $251.51 in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the sale brought the company $169 million.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD explodes past $300; $320 remains unconquered
Bitcoin Cash price calculated effort directed against key resistance levels failed to infiltrate $340 hurdle on Sunday. The discouraged bulls fell at the hands of the bears who had an intense desire to see BCH/USD under $300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.