According to a report by wax, 75% of online gamers want to exchange virtual assets for a currency that they can use on other platforms and in real life.

In the past, players could only play online games for the fun of it; there was no way for them to convert that thrill to 'earnings.' The virtual world (that includes games) was utterly distant from the physical world.

Cryptocurrency has become a 'game changer' in recent years, creating an avenue for players to collect and trade the collectibles they've earned while playing games, and has ushered in a new era in the gaming industry widely referred to as GameFi. In this article, we would look at The Wasted Lands, a blockchain-based metaverse game set in the post-apocalyptic world,and how it intends to propel the GameFi industry with its recent listing on Kucoin amongst other things.

The wasted lands gaming metaverse

The Wasted Lands is a pioneer sci-fi game to integrate multiple exciting gaming elements into its role-playing gameplay within a post-apocalyptic metaverse, The Wasted-Verse. With distinctive gaming features revolving around its metaverse ecosystem such as Match 3 Puzzle RPG, Racing and Shelter Building game, The Wasted Lands is fully equipped to provide an engaging player experience.

The Wasted-verse’s avatar NFTs collection allows players to morph into their own unique game personas and start exploring this fantasy world, which further enhances their immersion in the game.

The Wasted Lands will be one of the first blockchain games to be listed on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The game will be made available for download on these platforms starting from around mid-March.

$WAL, native token of the wasted lands gets listed on kucoin

The Wasted Lands announces its Kucoin listing after raising $3 million in Funding Rounds and reaching over $2 million in NFT Sales. Its gaming $WAL token is now available to trade on one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, KuCoin, as of 7 Mar 2022, 10:00 UTC. KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for numerous digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Launched in September 2017, KuCoin has grown to become one of the most popular crypto exchanges with over 10 million users active across 207 countries. The exchange houses over 600 digital assets and 1100+ trading pairs. Currently, the platform offers P2P fiat trading, staking, spot trading, lending, crypto derivatives and margin trading.

The launch of the $WAL token on Kucoin is an important step in The Wasted Lands' effort to boost the game's visibility among the GameFi community and Play-to-earn enthusiasts.