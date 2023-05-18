Market picture
The crypto market capitalisation rose 0.55% over the past 24 hours to 1.134 trillion. Late Wednesday afternoon, another attempt was made to break above 1.14 trillion, following the US stock market rally on the government debt ceiling news. However, it has so far failed to stay in this territory.
Bitcoin is up 0.7% at $27.2K, staying within the recovery trend that has been in place since the 12th. However, this recovery is painfully slow, and local resistance at $27.5K, which has been supporting since late March, remains in place.
According to Santiment, large Bitcoin holders continue accumulating BTC - over the past five weeks, cryptocurrency holdings have increased by nearly 85,000 BTC ($2.3 billion). Santiment believes Bitcoin is now in a consolidation phase before a new surge.
News background
The stock and cryptocurrency markets will collapse if the US defaults, says Mike McGlone, senior strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. He is bearish on cryptocurrencies but bullish on gold.
Lightning Labs, the developer of the Lightning Network, announced the release of Taproot Assets Protocol v 0.2, which avoids potential delays in transaction processing due to congestion on the Bitcoin network.
The UK Parliament has proposed regulating cryptocurrencies as gambling. Crypto assets can potentially be used for fraud and money laundering, posing a high risk to consumers and the economy.
Tether's issuance team has decided to invest up to 15% of its net profits in Bitcoin monthly to diversify its reserves. It has already invested $1.5 billion in BTC. The bulk of USDT's collateral is still in short-term US Treasuries.
According to a Bloomberg survey, only 31 of the top 60 cryptocurrency companies have successfully undergone external financial audits or confirmed reserves. Many auditors are reluctant to work with cryptocurrency companies or need more expertise.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price should tank further as Avalanche price action heads toward $13
Avalanche (AVAX) price is continuing its decline at a slow grind as a bearish triangle has been formed on the charts – a recognizable pattern. Pressure is building again with investors on edge as plenty of tail risks exist.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Polkadot (DOT) Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming
DOTprice action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day SMA. It appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5.
Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Chainlink, the token of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, has likely hit the bottom in the current market cycle. LINK’s average trading returns have consistently declined, with 63.26% of holders sitting on unrealized losses.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.