Looking at Robinhood’s (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock price today, it’s hard to remember the central role that the retail investing platform played in disrupting Wall Street in the first half of 2021. The app opened the door for meme and cryptocurrency investing on a scale that’s never been seen before - confounding hedge funds and market analysts alike. Today, following one of the most eagerly anticipated IPOs of the year, the company sits 85% adrift from its early highs with nothing to suggest a full recovery is possible.

Where did it all go wrong for Robinhood? It seems that the company’s big gamble on the future of cryptocurrency trading as well as complications surrounding its controversial payment for order flow model has weighed heavily on HOOD.

As the chart above shows, we can see that HOOD has sunk some 70% from its debut price. Despite an initial rally following its launch, the stock has offered virtually no sign of a recovery.

With an initial expected valuation of $35 billion, much was made of the platform that hosted the now infamous GameStop and AMC short squeezes throughout 2021. The platform also briefly became a hub for investments in Dogecoin, following a rally on the cryptocurrency inspired almost solely by Elon Musk.

Today, however, Robinhood’s market capitalization stands at $9.11 billion - representing a significant fall from grace for a blisteringly popular trading app just one year ago.

The ‘unraveling’ of Robinhood

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has said that Robinhood is ‘unraveling’ in the wake of its downturn. The Wall Street stalwart has been a vocal critic of the app and other payment for order flow platforms, and took the opportunity to take aim at the company during a recent Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

“It’s so easy to overdo a good idea. ... Look what happened to Robinhood from its peak to its trough. Wasn’t that pretty obvious that something like that was going to happen?,” said Munger.

Munger talked of Robinhood’s “short-term gambling and big commissions and hidden kickbacks and so on,” in reference to the company’s payment for order flow operating model which involves selling the flow of stock purchases and sales to bidding market makers - as opposed to delivering competitive prices.

“It was disgusting, now it’s unraveling. God is getting just,” Munger surmised.

One key problem for the platform appears to come in the form of investor sentiment towards the company as a result of its payment for order flow setup. Retail investor Matt Kohrs was critical of the company when talking to Yahoo Finance Live in the wake of the company’s mounting losses for Q1 2022. The loss reported for the quarter was higher than expected, as total net revenues fell to 43% year-over-year to $299 million, whilst total net loss amounted to $392 million.

“At least from the retail trading community, which I'm happily a member of, I don't really think the sentiment has changed, I mean, it's a dumpster fire of a situation,” said Kohrs. "I mean, in 2021, they managed to throw $3.7 billion into a pit, douse it in gasoline, and light it on fire. And it seems like they're not really changing course, as we're kicking off 2022.”

Gambling on DOGE

One of the key reasons behind Robinhood’s consistent underperformance stems from the platform’s dependence on a cryptocurrency market that’s struggled to find momentum in the wake of HOOD’s Nasdaq debut.

Specifically, Robinhood’s reliance on Dogecoin has undermined the growth of the stock. Robinhood noted that cryptocurrencies accounted for over half of all transaction-based sales in Q2 of 2021, and as much as 62% of this revenue came from Dogecoin - a digital asset that’s based entirely on a meme and started as a joke.

However, Maxim Manturov, head of investment advice at Freedom Finance Europe, speculates that the prosperous conditions that paved the way for Robinhood’s IPO in the summer of 2021 came as a result of temporarily favorable market conditions for cryptocurrency investment.

“If we compare the situation from summer 2021, when bitcoin grew on inflation expectations and was to some extent a temporary digital alternative to gold, and the current situation, one important difference is worth highlighting; on the 15th of March the Fed started the process of raising rates and ending QE - which has been the fundamental reason for all bitcoin and cryptocurrency growth in the last 2 years,” Manturov warned.

“And with higher rates, an asset class like cryptocurrency may be less attractive.”

The threat of regulators

Another emerging issue that Robinhood may need to contend with is that of regulator scrutiny of the platform’s payment for order flow model. The Securities and Exchange Commission has an outstanding 2021 agenda item to modernize equity market structure rules “relating to order routing, conflicts of interest, best execution, market concentration, and the disclosure of best execution statistics”.

Should this result in the SEC modifying its stance, or even outlawing PFOF, the business model that made Robinhood a success could be blown apart overnight. However, it’s more likely that the SEC will look to require US brokers and market makers to improve their levels of compliance monitoring of best execution to demonstrate its achievement.

With so many obstacles impacting the chances of a market recovery, Robinhood’s Nasdaq performance may need a spell of good fortune to experience a return to form in 2022. However, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility for the stock to perform better should a cryptocurrency market recovery take place whilst a more transparent approach to PFOF can help to restore investor confidence in the company.

Just one year ago, Robinhood appeared to be untouchable at the pinnacle of retail investor platforms. Today, the company may need to pin its hopes on something more than a meme stock rally to recapture its former glories.