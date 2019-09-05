The National Security Agency (NSA) in the United States is developing a Quantum-Resistant ‘Crypto’

Bloomberg reporter covered that the NSA is developing a quantum-resistance crypto.

It was citing comments from Anne Neuberger, the director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate at a summit in Washington D.C.

The National Security Agency (NSA) in the United States has previously restricted all of its activities in the crypto space, with regards to tracking Bitcoin (BTC) users, however now it is suggested the agency may be working to develop its own.

It was reported by Bloomberg cybersecurity reporter William Turton via Twitter, that the director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate, Anne Neuberger, said at the 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in Washington D.C. that her agency is developing a quantum-resistant “crypto.”

Turton tweeted: