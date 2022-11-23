The collapse of the FTX exchange has once again reminded market participants of the importance of the security of their funds. The measures taken by the users themselves for safeguarding their assets remain in the spotlight, with private key storage on the user side, hardware wallet security, and non-custodial solutions resurfacing as basics. The following is a review of some of the most reliable, convenient and secure non-custodial wallets on the market.

MetaMask

MetaMask is a mainstay on the market that comes with a standard 12-word recovery phrase and complete anonymity. It supports all ERC-20 standard tokens, NFTs and multiple blockchains, making it ideal for cross-chain asset surfing.

Still, MetaMask has no password reset option and very limited support services. In addition, it does not support Bitcoin, making it more of an option for altcoin fans. Still, the wallet supports over 670,000 coins on Ethereum and charges no fees for their transfers. However, users will have to pay gas fees associated with transactions and a service fee of 0.875% for any swaps. Add to that blockchain processing fees, a base fee, and the gas limit, and users will eventually find that charges can be considerable.

KuCoin Wallet

KuCoin Wallet is a true Web3 pioneer application that places security above all other features. As a self- custody wallet, KuCoin Wallet gives users full control over their assets. Under the dual protection of the KuCoin Exchange’s advanced security technologies and Hacken security audit certification, KuCoin Wallet users can rest assured that their assets are secure and fully protected and can manage them simply and securely.

The wallet is a marvel for users of Web3 applications, as it allows them to swap any token at zero fees for a never-before-seen DeFi experience. In addition to offering trading benefits through its connection to the immensely popular KuCoin exchange, the wallet also boasts the option of being an all-in-one access key to all Web3 venues with the possibility of native swaps and seamless asset transfers.

KuCoin Wallet is the perfect choice for managing CEX and decentralized assets multi-chain and enabling users to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet, while acting as a gateway to the world of Web3 for all crypto users.

Exodus

The Exodus wallet is a reliable option with an easy-to-use interface that can be accessible to both novice and experienced users. The straightforward onboarding procedure seamlessly redirects users to a list of over 150 supported cryptocurrencies that is constantly updated. Exodus Wallet comes with a direct linkage to DeFi platforms, making it easy to integrate and connect to the overwhelming majority of staking and yield farming projects on the market.

Still, Exodus does have some drawbacks, such as the custom fees that are made available only for transactions with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Still, the integration of the Lightning Network in recent times has considerably accelerated all Bitcoin transactions, adding significant kudos into Exodus’ list of features. Exodus also sports NFT sales and purchase options across the Solana network with a minimum of 0.01 SOL for transfers as a fee. Users can stake their available assets through the wallet and enjoy income generation for ALGO, ADA, ATOM, ONT/ONG, SOL, XTZ, and VET/VTHO.

As for security, Exodus is fully non-custodial with a 12-word recovery phrase, private keys stored on the user side, and even Trezor wallet support. In addition, Exodus does not apply any KYC for maintaining user privacy.

Edge Wallet

As a truly intriguing wallet, Edge is a mobile-only application that attracts users with its easy setup and numerous features that make it the go-to solution for non-custodial wallet fans. This mobile nature is its main selling point, as it is intended specifically for users who value their time and prefer to be constantly online for instant operations with their assets.

Lightweight and easy to install, Edge allows users to earn interest directly on their available assets without any connection to external sources. Its support for over 30 top cryptocurrencies and cost-free operational principles further add to its already impressive lineup of features. Among the latter are in-app purchase and sale functions, and exchange facilities.

However, Edge does not support fiat and is considered limited in terms of the number of coins listed. Still, it has top-notch security with 2FA authentication, password recovery, completely private data storage and the unique features of peer-to-peer cloud server usage. The latter means that only the holder of the account can decrypt the data stored on the wallet, including access credentials.

Blockchain.com

This wallet is the brainchild of Blockchain.com – one of the leading exchanges on the market. The non- custodial storage offers up to 13.5% interest on funds stored on it and even has a blockchain explorer integrated for greater convenience. In addition to its straightforward interface, the wallet gives broad options for on-ramping of different fiat currencies and using them as a means of topping up crypto accounts.

Blockchain.com supports over 40 trading pairs and is consistently being noted as a safe option that comes with low trading fees. With its ability to show crypto prices in real time, the wallet is ideal for traders. It also offers considerable trading leverage and a direct connection to the parent exchange.

Key Takeaways

With the decentralized market moving towards actual decentralization in the aftermath of the FTX catastrophe, users will find that non-custodial wallets offered by centralized exchanges may prove to be a much more convenient option than going at it on their own with standalone applications. And with the Web3 environment looming on the horizon, the best option would be to opt for wallets capable of entering the new space with as few barriers as possible.