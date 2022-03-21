The “cryptocurrency” term is usually referred to as a digital payment instrument. In a technical sense, not all crypto assets can be considered currencies. In fact, blockchain-based assets fall into two main categories: coins and tokens.
Coins are what we mean by cryptocurrencies in general, i.e. they are used for payment settlements. Tokens have a wider scope of application and serve specific purposes. To put it in a real-world setting, a token could be a lottery ticket, a club membership, a bonus in loyalty programs, proof of ownership, a share of a company, or a bond. Depending on the intended use, tokens can be classified as follows:
Payment tokens – similar to coins, they carry out payment functions
Utility tokens – these are native crypto units within a given blockchain project
Security tokens – they represent a digital version of conventional securities
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – they serve as proof of ownership and are often used by creative people, collectors, or gamers.
Let’s narrow our topic down to utility tokens.
Simply put, a utility token is a digital asset backed by a blockchain project. This type of token grants certain benefits to its buyers. For example, utility tokens give their owners voting rights or discounts within a crypto ecosystem. Additionally, they are used for staking where the PoS mechanism is applied, which allows you to get a dividend based on an annual percentage rate (APR).
Another important feature of utility tokens is their investment potential. These crypto assets have a limited supply so their value varies depending on the demand/supply ratio. A smaller supply of tokens in circulation in a high-demand environment drives their prices up. Apart from that, the attractiveness of a utility token derives from the popularity of a crypto project. A token of a flourishing and future-proof company is likely to be a sought-after asset.
A clear-cut example of a utility token is BNB – a native token of Binance crypto exchange. It is a multi-purpose digital asset that can be used for a variety of purposes, including transaction fees, a collateral in DeFi lending markets, or as a payment instrument. The immense popularity of Binance naturally causes its tokens to skyrocket in price.
In this article, I have picked four most promising utility tokens that do not require massive investments at the moment but can turn out to be a lucrative asset in the future. However, you need to understand that I have no intention of providing you with investment advice or solicitation. Make sure you research an asset well before investing.
ApeCoin (APE)
APECoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower a decentralized community that is a pioneer in Web 3.
ApeCoin is the ecosystem's governance token, allowing its holders to participate in ApeCoin DAO. Additionally, APE is a utility token that gives all its participants access to a shared and open currency. Thirdly, ApeCoin gives users access to certain parts of the ecosystem that they wouldn't have otherwise, including exclusive games, merchandise, events, and services. Lastly, ApeCoin is an incentive tool that encourages third-party developers to participate in the ecosystem by integrating APE into their services, games, and other projects.
Bored Ape NFT owners were given the opportunity to claim free APE, with over 119 million tokens claimed thus far. That is over $1.6 billion at the time of writing this article.
It has risen from a low of $6.21 to an all-time high of $17.17 before retracing to $13.98 at last check. That's a 58% increase in just 24 hours. The popularity of ApeCoin is expected to increase along with its price.
Golem (GLM)
Golem is an open-source platform for accessing digital resources. It is a kind of a decentralized supercomputer with its users performing two roles: Requesters who buy extra IT resources and Providers who sell them. Golem uses a decentralized marketplace to facilitate this exchange. The platform is home to a large community of developers who create broad-ranging products such as machine learning apps, data analytics, CAD simulators, or image and video rendering apps.
GLM is an ERC-20 token, meaning it is based on the Ethereum network. Within the platform, the token serves as a payment instrument in peer-to-peer transactions for renting or consuming the computer power.
Over the past year, GLM remained essentially unchanged. As of the time of writing, it traded at $0.482772, up 24.2% for the past month. At the same time, the token showed strong performance by the end of 2021.
BAT
Basic Attention Token, or BAT, is a native token of the blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The core idea of the project is to reward publishers for their content and viewers for their attention. The BAT developers intend to solve problems of online advertising such as privacy issues, ad abuses, or security risks. They have developed the Brave Browser where users can watch ads and get paid with BATs for that. This way, publishers monetize their content and reach the target audience while viewers benefit from it.
BAT serves as a payment instrument for running advertising campaigns. That’s where the use case of this token ends. It is, however, a popular digital asset for investing that can be purchased on all the biggest crypto exchanges.
BAT was trading at $0.832377 at the time of writing. Compared to last year, it lost 32.3%. But the past seven days have seen it gain a substantial 21.1%.
FTM
Fantom is a smart contract platform providing ledger services. It offers solutions intended to develop new DApps and simplify the integration of existing DApps while focusing on three aspects: scalability, security, and decentralization. Fantom also prioritizes speed, handling transactions in merely a second.
FTM is an ERC-20 token that has several use cases. First, users who want to run their own validator node based on the PoS mechanism should have at least 1 million FTMs. Additionally, the token is accepted as a network fee. Moreover, FTM holders have a voting right within the ecosystem. It is also possible to stake the tokens and get returns that amount to 14% APR. However, the reward can decrease if the number of participants in the staking rises.
With gains of 187% year-over-year, FTM has been following a bullish trend. At last check, the token traded at $1.24. That's still 63.9% away from its October 2021 ATH of $3.46.
MATIC
MATIC is a native token of Polygon, a platform for creating scalable DApps. The platform is aimed at establishing a network of Ethereum-compatible blockchains. Its users have a suite of tools at their disposal that enables them to create high-performance blockchains and DApps.
Polygon uses the PoS mechanism meaning that its participants are required to stake MATIC tokens in order to validate transactions in the network. The annual reward on staking is estimated at approximately 3.8%. Besides, MATIC is used as a gas token, i.e. it is accepted as a fee for conducting transactions or using the Polygon chains. Most crypto CEXs and DEXs support it.
So far, MATIC has made an impressive 266% annual gain. Currently, it is trading at $1.49, 49% off its ATH of $2.92, set on Dec 27, 2021.
Disclaimer:
Investing in coins, tokens and other digital assets is highly risky and speculative. This article should not be construed as a recommendation or solicitation to invest in any particular token. You should decide whether you can afford to lose the money you are going to invest and consult with a professional before making any final decision. We make no warranties as to the accuracy or timeliness of the information contained herein.
This article has been prepared by ChangeNOW for information purposes only. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, charts, or other information contained herein are provided as general market information and do not constitute investment advice. ChangeNOW assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies, or omissions in this article, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. ChangeNOW.io is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
