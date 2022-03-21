The “cryptocurrency” term is usually referred to as a digital payment instrument. In a technical sense, not all crypto assets can be considered currencies. In fact, blockchain-based assets fall into two main categories: coins and tokens.

Coins are what we mean by cryptocurrencies in general, i.e. they are used for payment settlements. Tokens have a wider scope of application and serve specific purposes. To put it in a real-world setting, a token could be a lottery ticket, a club membership, a bonus in loyalty programs, proof of ownership, a share of a company, or a bond. Depending on the intended use, tokens can be classified as follows:

Payment tokens – similar to coins, they carry out payment functions

Utility tokens – these are native crypto units within a given blockchain project

Security tokens – they represent a digital version of conventional securities

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – they serve as proof of ownership and are often used by creative people, collectors, or gamers.

Let’s narrow our topic down to utility tokens.

Simply put, a utility token is a digital asset backed by a blockchain project. This type of token grants certain benefits to its buyers. For example, utility tokens give their owners voting rights or discounts within a crypto ecosystem. Additionally, they are used for staking where the PoS mechanism is applied, which allows you to get a dividend based on an annual percentage rate (APR).

Another important feature of utility tokens is their investment potential. These crypto assets have a limited supply so their value varies depending on the demand/supply ratio. A smaller supply of tokens in circulation in a high-demand environment drives their prices up. Apart from that, the attractiveness of a utility token derives from the popularity of a crypto project. A token of a flourishing and future-proof company is likely to be a sought-after asset.

A clear-cut example of a utility token is BNB – a native token of Binance crypto exchange. It is a multi-purpose digital asset that can be used for a variety of purposes, including transaction fees, a collateral in DeFi lending markets, or as a payment instrument. The immense popularity of Binance naturally causes its tokens to skyrocket in price.

In this article, I have picked four most promising utility tokens that do not require massive investments at the moment but can turn out to be a lucrative asset in the future. However, you need to understand that I have no intention of providing you with investment advice or solicitation. Make sure you research an asset well before investing.

ApeCoin (APE)

APECoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower a decentralized community that is a pioneer in Web 3.

ApeCoin is the ecosystem's governance token, allowing its holders to participate in ApeCoin DAO. Additionally, APE is a utility token that gives all its participants access to a shared and open currency. Thirdly, ApeCoin gives users access to certain parts of the ecosystem that they wouldn't have otherwise, including exclusive games, merchandise, events, and services. Lastly, ApeCoin is an incentive tool that encourages third-party developers to participate in the ecosystem by integrating APE into their services, games, and other projects.

Bored Ape NFT owners were given the opportunity to claim free APE, with over 119 million tokens claimed thus far. That is over $1.6 billion at the time of writing this article.

It has risen from a low of $6.21 to an all-time high of $17.17 before retracing to $13.98 at last check. That's a 58% increase in just 24 hours. The popularity of ApeCoin is expected to increase along with its price.