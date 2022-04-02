The IDO scene keeps evolving, with a continued shift from Ethereum to cheaper networks like BSC and the tendency to hold token sales on several launchpads at once. Together with an expert from the popular Drunk Robots project, we explore the innovations that will shape the market in 2022.

Like most trends in crypto, the IDO boom began on Ethereum, but then expanded. For example, if you look at the calendar of completed IDOs for Q1 2021, you’ll see that the overwhelming majority were on Ethereum:

In Q1 2022, the situation was radically different: the majority of IDOs were on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), with some on Solana, Polygon etc. - and only a few on Ethereum.

Why the move away from Ethereum? As the gas fees rose dramatically in 2021, participating in IDOs on Ethereum stopped being cost-effective for many investors: as individual allocations are usually small (under $100), and tokens are released in 10-15% portions, claiming $10 worth of tokens can cost $3-10 in fees.

The boom of gaming and metaverse projects was instrumental to this trend. As explained by Slava Mikhalkin, Co-Founder at Drunk Robots (a popular gaming project whose own IDO is scheduled for April 7):

‘GameFi and the metaverse rely on monetizing in-game assets minted as NFTs: land, avatars, etc. Transacting with NFTs is computation-intensive, and a popular game can have hundreds or even thousands of such transactions a day. Deploying such a project on Ethereum is simply not effective. And since gaming projects now constitute around half of all IDOs, it’s not surprising that the whole IDO market is so heavily geared towards BSC, Avalanche, etc.’

The development of alternative blockchain ecosystems (‘Ethereum killers’) was a hot media subject in 2021. Does the popularity of GameFi IDOs promote the adoption of alternative smart contract platforms?

‘GameFi is probably the single biggest catalyst of multichain adoption right now, more so than DeFi. Thousands of users join blockchain because they want to play P2E games like DeFi Kingdoms on Harmony or Splinterlands on BSC. And as they get deeper into crypto gaming, they realize that the best way to enter new projects is through IDOs, even if it requires a bit of a learning curve. So more and more fresh capital will flow towards launchpads on Binance Smart Chain, or perhaps even on L2 chains like Arbitrum – the popularity of TreasureDAO is a sign of that.’

Multi-pad IDOs: a scramble for funds or a sound diversification strategy?

Another interesting trend is launching an IDO on several launchpads on the same day or on consecutive days. In such cases, the price is usually the same for all launchpads, though the allocation size is different. For example, Drunk Robots’ IDO will take place on April 7 on GameFi (15 million $METAL allocated), TrustPad (5 million), and Liquidifty (5 million). The price of $METAL is the same: $0.01.

Another upcoming game, Legends of Elumia, is launching on GameFi, Firestarter, and BullPerks; Engines of Fury will go on sale on GameFi and DAO Maker, and so forth.

Does this mean that gaming projects are worried about not being able to sell all the tokens on a single launchpad and try to scrape for capital wherever possible? Not at all, according to Drunk Robots:

‘Most launchpads require that you buy and stake their native tokens to get access to IDOs. Often a smaller stake will only get you a lottery ticket and a chance to win an allocation, a bigger one will get you in on a first come, first served basis, while if you invest several thousand dollars, you'll get a guaranteed allocation for every IDO. For a launchpad, this is an effective way to build up TVL, but it also makes it harder for IDO projects to attract buyers from the outside. If you’ve already staked money in one launchpad, you’ll be reluctant to go and stake more money in another one just to take part in one IDO.

Launching on several pads at once solves this, because you can attract several audiences and maximize your outreach. Of course, it means spending more time negotiating with launchpads, but if you already have a working product and the backing of important funds, like we do at Drunk Robots, getting approved on several pads shouldn’t be a problem.’

INO: before or after an IDO?

INO stands for Initial NFT Offering, and it usually complements an IDO in the gaming and metaverse niches. During an INO, a project sells the first batch of its in-game NFT assets, be it characters, land, vehicles, etc.

At the start of the Play2Earn boom, it was common for projects to hold an IDO before releasing any sort of product. However, lately more and more games choose to launch an NFT collection first and a fungible token later. XXX explains the reason for this:

‘The quality of your in-game NFT assets is an indication of what the future game will be like, but it’s also cheaper to build than the gameplay itself. Also, experienced gamers are eager to get their hands on NFTs prior to a game release, knowing how much they can increase in value later. So by releasing NFTs early, you kill several birds with one stone: create a community around the project, raise funds for development, and get media exposure.

For example, our collection of 10,101 robots sold out very quickly, and as a result we were able to focus on the game for a few months. Now, ahead of the IDO, we already have several working game modes, including PvP battles, free mini-games, and scavenging. We also managed to attract the backing of Animoca Brands and Merit Circle’.

In the first half of 2021, blockchain gaming projects attracted almost $500 million in venture capital, while gaming tokens like AXS, GALA, and YGG outperformed most of the market. And while gaming and metaverse assets took a hit during the recent correction, gaming IDOs like Drunk Robots remain the key space to watch as GameFi seems set for another rally in H1 2022.