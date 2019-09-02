The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand is closing operations

BX crypto exchange, regulated by Thai SEC, has announced that they will be stopping their operations.

The company offered little in terms of reasoning, other than they are ‘focusing on other business opportunities’.

Top cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand, BX crypto exchange, which is regulated by Thai SEC. The company has officially announced that it would be discontinuing digital asset trading services at the end of the month.

The crypto exchange announcement came as somewhat as a surprise, offering little explanation other than the company, Bitcoin Co. Ltd, was ‘focusing on other business opportunities’.

BX crypto exchange announced: