The IRS is focusing on Bitcoin ATMs for tax evasion and money laundering

Tax agency in the United States is focusing on crypto ATMs and kiosks.

The aim is to clamp down illicit activity such as tax evasion or money laundering.

Investigators at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are reported to be focused on Bitcoin ATMs and crypto kiosks. They are on the look for their potential to facilitate illicit activity such as tax evasion or money laundering.

IRS' criminal investigation chief, John Fort, told Bloomberg the IRS is working with other law enforcement agencies on the effort.

He said: