“The importance of the listed futures market significantly understated” says JPMorgan Analyst

“Market structure has likely changed considerably since the previous spike in Bitcoin prices in end-2017,” Panigirtzoglou.

Panigirtzoglou Said in February that the declining institutional investors’ interest was temporary.

According to a newly released report from JPMorgan, institutional investors are significantly influencing Bitcoin’s market structure. Well, this statement in itself, contradicts previous statements by the investment bank. However, that does not matter as the same bank announced the launch of a digital asset a few months ago; a move that was unexpected from the banking giant.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in collaboration with other JPMorgan strategist on Friday released a report that took into account findings by the crypto asset manager Bitwise collaboration with Blockchain Transparency Institute. The bitwise report said that 95% of all the reported Bitcoin trading volume was “fake or non-economic in nature.” The volumes are being inflated by exchanges to ensure that they rank higher in the market.

Panigirtzoglou stated in a comment regarding the listed futures market and the Bitwise report:

“…the importance of the listed futures market has been significantly understated.”

“The report by Bitwise credits the traded futures as an important development in allowing short exposures that enabled arbitrageurs in properly engaging in arbitrage, and that the futures share of spot Bitcoin volumes increased sharply in April/May…

The overstatement of trading volumes by cryptocurrency exchanges, and by implication the understatement of the importance of listed futures, suggests that market structure has likely changed considerably since the previous spike in Bitcoin prices in end-2017 with a greater influence from institutional investors.”

Contrary to this statement, Panigirtzoglou had different views in December when Bitcoin was trading below $3,200.

Participation by financial institutions in bitcoin trading appears to be fading. Key flow metrics [in futures markets and in average volumes] have downshifted dramatically.”

In another interview on CNBC in February, Panigirtzoglou adjusted the above statement saying that the dwindling institutional investors’ interest was just but temporary.