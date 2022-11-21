Economists at Commerzbank argue against protests that blockchain-based crypto currencies do have fixed rules and that the only issue with crypto markets is an issue concerning the interface between this sphere and the area of conventional currencies.
Is the regulation of currencies one area that needs protection?
“Without a working interface crypto currencies do not even have a theoretical chance to become relevant in Aristotle’s sense. They remain an object of speculation like tulip bulbs, ostentatious watches or vintage cars. Perhaps an interesting, but not a relevant field…”
“The fairy tale of the defined amount of money in circulation is nonsensical. As soon as the first loan was issued for example in bitcoin, the amount of money in circulation in bitcoin would be larger than the seemingly unchanged amount of bitcoin supply. Who would then control the amount of money in circulation?”
“Is it really desirable that decisions on which current or past financial transactions are considered to be valid and which ones as void are subject to a majority decision as is the case in the blockchain-based system? That means that fundamental property rights are subject to majority decisions. I consider that and as a result any blockchain-based transaction system (not just crypt currencies!) to be principally extremely dangerous.”
