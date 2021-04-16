The Graph Price Prediction: GRT eyes 15% retracement amid stiff resistance levels

- The Graph price action is stuck between two crucial zones causing sideways movement.
- GRT’s recent upswing has resulted in tapping the upper trend line of an ascending parallel channel.
- As per transactional data, underwater investors around $2.33 might stunt any move to the upside.
The Graph price has seen a range-bound move since hitting a new all-time high in the previous rally. Although GRT vies to head higher, the supply zones present above will most likely halt it.
The Graph price attempts to escape sideways movement
The Graph price moves have been restricted between the supply zone ranging from $2.06 to $2.34 and the demand zone extending from $1.3 to $1.55. As a result, GRT is experiencing a choppy price action.
GRT has surged nearly 8.5% in the last 24-hours, which has pushed it into the supply zone. This advance has set up higher highs and higher lows, which results in an ascending parallel channel when connected with trend lines.
Due to the nature of the resistance posed by this area, the Graph price is likely to retrace 15% to the lower boundary of the channel, around $1.83.
A breakdown of the lower trend line at $1.83 could spell trouble for GRT holders as this would invoke a 12% pullback to $1.61 or a 20% crash to $1.44.
GRT/USDT 12-hour chart
According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, the concentration of “In the Money” investors triumph those that are “Out of the Money.” However, the 1,150 addresses that purchased 31.85 million GRT at an average price of $2.33 will be significant resistance that will prevent the Graph price advance.
A failure to breach this level could trigger a sell-off by investors who are likely to break even.
GRT IOMAP chart
A move above the ascending parallel channel's upper trend line at $2.29 will be the first sign that portrays weakening sellers. Such a move would jeopardize the bearish thesis. However, a confirmation of an uptrend will arrive if the Graph price moves beyond the supply zone’s upper boundary at $2.34 and produces a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $2.40.
In such a scenario, investors could expect the bulls to retest the all-time high at $2.86.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price targets massive 50% breakout to a new all-time high
Dogecoin had a colossal 100% rally in less than two days reaching a new all-time high at $0.145. The digital asset has a ton of bullish momentum behind it and aims for a new leg up toward $0.2.
Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ bulls wait for no one, target 70% gain
Chiliz price confirmed a breakout from the flag pattern on April 12 and is poised for notable gains moving forward. Speculators will find some resistance at key Fibonacci levels, but the all-time high of $0.976 is in the crosshairs.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple aims for significant rebound toward $2
XRP price has had an impressive 240% rally since April 3, hitting a three-year high of $1.96 and moving closer to ranking third again in terms of market capitalization, only $6 billion behind BNB at the moment.
AAVE, MKR, and YFI are mooning, here's where these DeFi tokens are heading next
The DeFi sector is booming again with practically all top 100 currencies in the green in the past week. Aave is leading the way, hitting a $6 billion market capitalization with Maker trying to follow its steps at $3.3 billion, a new all-time high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.