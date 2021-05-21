Chaos Clinic for 5/21/2021

This chart shows the Gann Fan in the NYXBT bitcoin index.





Bitcoin was supposedly invented as an electronic medium of exchange that could not be controlled by central banks. It is not really a currency, but a computer calculation. The calculation is a data file which can be updated by anyone who can break its encryption. The person (called a miner) who breaks the code cannot change the current file, but only add a line to it. When the updated file is saved, it changes the encryption, so the next update requires the next person to update the file to break the encryption again. This is called a block chain. The basic technology has many applications other than a crypto currency.



Bitcoin has exploded in the past year. While doing so it has displayed a radial harmonic behavior discovered by legendary trader W. D. Gann. This is shown by the my fan overlay. My fan is labeled with the slope ratios. For example, 6:1 is the steepest slope. I do this because the ratios relate to pitch in the musical scale. Gann and most software use a x:y notation, so would label the line 1x6.



The fan of harmonic lines serve as a diagonal form of support and resistance. In mid 2020, prices were flat, then moved up and followed the 1:6 for a while, before dropping back below it. In late 2020, prices broke above it, hitting the 1:3. This was evidence of increased vibration. Prices then moved sharply up to the 5:6, back to the 1:2, then up to the 1:1.



This rally did not go unnoticed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who in late February warned that bitcoin is an "extremely inefficient" way to conduct monetary transactions. This is because each transactions requires more computer power and electricity than the last.



In March, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell warned that Bitcoin and other crypto currencies are "not really useful as a store of value." The letters Y and P on the chart mark these comments.



After reaching the 1:1, prices formed a trader's "Three drives to a top" pattern, vibrating between the 1:1 and the 5:6. They have now pulled back to the 1:2. the Gann fan equivalent to a 50 percent pullback.



So while Bitcoin may not be efficient, it is harmonic.