Once and for all, the pandemic has altered the surface of the modern world – and not always for the better end.

However, despite all negativity brought by Covid-19 upon us, we can still think of its positive side-effects.

It can hardly be denied that the world became more connected and tech-savvy than before Covid-19: the voice calls gradually went to the past, the level technological equipment in the rural areas has raised up, and technologies previously targeted for a niche audience– such are IoT, AI and Smart cities – made a significant step towards the mainstream adoption.

Coupled with increased share of budget devoted to modern innovation, the wave of the future advancement has begun to pile up progressively.



Among the massive pandemic havoc, the blockchain emerged as the latest word of technological progress. It takes a bespoken lead among other emerging innovations – and for a good reason.

Not only blockchain serves as a playground for all the Bitcoin transactions, but also acts as a decentralized, exceptionally secure storage of data. Within the period of pandemic, it has demonstrated its strong capability to back up the health and supply chain data, which eventually helped to prompt up the dissemination of vaccines.

While these and other numerous capabilities of blockchain have already been explored by DeFi, there’s the one that can by no means be laid aside – it’s decentralized cloud storage.



The demand for decentralized data solutions is predicted to raise in 2021, and there’s one project that already made a significant footstep in this field – MBCC Protocol.

Making a coordinated attempt to promote blockchain usage on a broader scale, the company made a full-fledged effort on developing a non-centralized computing resource sharing platform suitable for all types of needs.

Apart from being inclusive for a whole bandwagon of business models – from P2P, B2C to B2BC, it also developed its service offerings to accommodate 3D-based video editing, Big Data analysis, scientific research and cloud gaming.



The core proposition of the company lies in effective management of resources obtained within the platform. In a sense, MBCC allows renting out online data to those who need it, while automatically handling transactions and payments by the smart contract mechanism.

Acting as a distributed computing resource, the platform offsets the need for a resource management platform with superior computing processing power, thus allowing firms to significantly undercut costs directed on infrastructure.



Now, I would like to take a chance and pose several important questions in front of CEO of MBCC Protocol himself. In the course of our talk, I will try to uncover why the world needs a novel technical approach so urgently, and how the advancement of capabilities in cloud computing and decentralized data management systems could forever transform the face of the global economy.

To begin with – could you please provide your perspective on the development of such phenomena as tokenomics? What its effects for the global economy – and how likely, from your perspective, are decentralized currencies to ever become a part of the mainstream usage?

We have to regard tokenomics in a broad sense. It is the point when we start realizing that decentralized currencies go way beyond being any ordinary asset and become a part of the way we live. This means, it will affect us all and change our behaviour. Undoubtedly, this will be reflected on markets and institutions, and on the economy as a whole. I do believe in the strong potential of decentralized currencies. Depending on their technical properties, they may perfectly constitute the part of a structure we live in and eventually become a part of our everyday lives.

Observing the price dynamics of Bitcoin – including its recent stumble - it’s challenging to predict what the next turn will bring. What is your take on this?

Without question, the price of Bitcoin will never be stabilized. Taking into account its fundamental underlying mechanisms, this cryptocurrency will keep on surprising investors with its unanticipated price swings. But that’s the whole fun, isn’t it? The supply of Bitcoin is limited – which means that at a certain point its scarcity may start playing an instrumental role. On the other hand, we should also never underestimate the effect of a public interest – when it’s at the peak, Bitcoin is highly in-demand. However, we don’t know what would happen to Bitcoin otherwise. My prediction would be – in the span of a few years, on the wave of public agiotage, Bitcoin will keep on rising. But as soon as the enthusiasm wanes, Bitcoin could quickly discard its leading position – although, I don’t think it will happen soon.

In 2021, the year when DeFi is about to hit the $60 billion benchmark, what are the most compelling blockchain trends we should pay special attention on?

We should never ignore NFTs. The interest towards them is only picking up. As far as I know, NFTs were able to provide people the means for livelihood above the minimum wage in the Philippines. This is an invaluable achievement, especially for victims affected by Covid-19 disaster. Another trend that we should not lose from our sight is multichain functionality of the blockchain – this technical property helps us to overcome shortcomings of this technology linked to the lack of interoperability. Now that the blockchain can interact on a variety of other chains, the transactions can be made more seamless and less worrisome. While it’s still not in a wise use, this will be changed in the future.

In your opinion, which of the technical innovations will influence the global landscape the most – especially, in the new conditions promoted by the remote working environment?

This is something that should be considered on a long term. I’m pretty sure that, in a certain sense, the remote mode of work will always be here to stay. The authorities and decision-makers have to take it into account. I don’t exclude that our lives in a digital space will become easier – more automation and intuitive algorithms will pave a way into this. Without question, AI will play a big role in removing many supporting jobs. But the real potential lies behind blockchain – it may go much higher and make serious changes on economic and societal levels. It may even form a new financial system independent of the government – it was impossible to think about it before. Now, it’s almost the reality. So I see blockchain as a trend that will be developing for many years in the future.

Why has there emerged a need for decentralized cloud-based solutions – especially now? In which way the traditional clouding system did not fulfil their promise, and how the blockchain-based solutions can revise it?

It’s not a secret that all major cloud providers have unlimited access to all data stored on their servers. What that implies, the questions of exposal of data are always entrusted to the organization. All big corporations are required to abide by certain ethical standards, and that’s what pushes them back. Otherwise, the data could be made a use of – and certainly not for the advantage of consumers. However, with the blockchain came a question – why do we have to make ourselves reliant on the companies’ decisions? Won't a self-governing model prove itself as more reliable? We finally start arriving at the positive answer to this question. This is done exactly now, when we switched to the online living mode and more than ever before, need a security in the digital space. As soon as the wider public will realize the advantages of decentralized clouds over centralized systems, this product will start being used all-around.

From your perspective, how the advance of decentralized computing will affect the gaming industry? What are the long-term effects of this engagement?

Decentralized computing has a genuine promise of revising the gaming industry. With the help of superior computing power provisioned by decentralized technology, gaming may become less dependent on computing capacity of a particular technical unit but instead become equally accessible for the computer of any capabilities. This is particularly relevant now, in the times when the whole world starts running its activity in the digital realm. In my opinion, this is a major milestone in the development of the gaming industry, and certainly not the one that can be ignored.

In which way do blockchain solutions benefit from a synergy with the 5G technology? How far could the capabilities of the latter go – could you provide us some examples, if possible?

The influence of 5G on the gaming performance cannot be underestimated. The speed and performance is absolutely essential when it comes to this kind of activity. The speed of data exchange will influence the quality of experience. 5G helps to elevate the experience of a blockchain-based application to the level not seen before, while also fostering the interconnectivity between devices.

What inspired you to follow the idea where the decentralized solution to solve some of the most acute data management problems? How do you see the trend of decentralization evolving in the future?

Decentralization can take us a long way – up to the point when we become fully independent from each other. The need in any centralized system will disappear – and decentralized self-governance will become our utmost priority. Following this line of thought, it was very easy to arrive at the idea behind our project. I think this way we are able to overcome the main obstacle in the management of information systems – their vulnerability to the organizational control. Right now, I see that the future ahead of decentralization is bright – in a matter of a few years, it may embrace the entire globe.



What are the things anyone should know about your native token? How far do its capabilities go, and what would the benefits be if someone acquires a share of it already now?

Our token helps to sustain the whole ecosystem of wireless payments. The scale of it continuously grows, and we are trying to invest more effort into attracting new businesses and expanding our network. Those who already possess our token will be able to benefit from future rewards and additional rounds of distribution.

What is your expansion plan worldwide? How do you see your project on a global scale during the upcoming 2-3 years?

We don’t limit ourselves to a particular geographical scope. As we all know, decentralization is a global phenomenon and not a localized invention. Holding the account of this, we would like to emphasize the value of attracting everyone within the scope of our network, despite the nationality or geographical location. When it comes to the project, however, it is in a constant state of advancement and self-improvement. The last item in our pipeline – by the year 2023, we are planning to conduct the rounds of improvement of our second platform.

