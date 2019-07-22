The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) had updated it rules for member firms

Following the rules recently distributed by FINRA they have added some new clauses.

FINRA requests that all member firms consult with them prior to engaging in crypto activities.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has released a new notice, updating the prior which was sent out to member firms. They need to inform the body before they engage in activities relating to digital assets.

FINRA further confirmed the continuation of the above-noted rule, along with some additional clauses in an attempt to set a precedent for the way these assets are to treated by companies.

The rules allow for FINRA to be aware of industries that participants have involvement with cryptocurrencies and utility tokens. The new notice requests that firms are to consult with FINRA before entering the space or launching a new vertical of business activities within the realm of crypto assets.