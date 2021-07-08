The cryptocurrency market, led by the duo of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) opened the week to a broad price slip, after an impressive growth run over the weekend. At present, the correlation between BTC and ETH is reflective in their price, and in their trading volumes over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin fights to maintain a 7-day price balance
Bitcoin has maintained a price trend below $40,000 for weeks now, a position that buyers have been unable to liberate the coin off with their buying momentum. The coin has traded at a high of $35,937.57 in the past week, compared to a low of $32,770.68, with prices now cresting at $33,144.80, down 4.60% in the past 24 hours.
A lot of fundamentals have combined to keep Bitcoin in the mid-range of its highs and lows, with a renewed indication of growth, per technical indicators. The RSI for BTC/USD on the 4h chart on TradingView is 41.39, indicating an overselling, and a probable leveled ground to restock.
Price expectations for Bitcoin in the mid-term, should this accumulation materialize and be sustained in the short term, is $50,000 with the longer-term projection set at the previous ATH above $64,000.
Ethereum tapers down amid growing trading volume
Ethereum is currently down by 7.19% to $2214.02, after seeing a weekly high of $2,403.77 according to data from the CEX.IO price feed. The second-largest crypto is seeing enough on-chain activity indicated by the growth in its 24-hour trading volume to $22.14 billion.
The price is above the 50-day Moving Average, but well below the 200-day average. This shows the longer-term price surge looks bleak, in comparison to previous performances.
However, with the London hard fork slated for this month, positive fundamentals can spark growth to a short-term price of $2,500 and a medium-term price of $3,500.
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk. Prices can fluctuate on any given day. Because of such price fluctuations, you may gain or lose the value of your assets at any given moment. A cryptocurrency/currency may be subject to large swings in value and may even become absolutely worthless. There is always an inherent risk that losses will occur as a result of buying, selling or trading anything on the market. Cryptocurrency trading has specific risks, which are not shared with other official currencies, goods or commodities in a market. Every user has to carefully assess whether his/her financial situation and tolerance for risk is suitable for buying/selling/trading cryptocurrency.
