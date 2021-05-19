We are witnessing an absolute submission in the crypto market. Bitcoin has lost more than 20% within a day while leading altcoin prices were stripped down by more than 30%. Liquidation of margin positions and stop-loss orders intensified the move, but the reasons for these dynamics lie elsewhere. In its most recent speculative form, the crypto market resembled a Ponzi scheme, adding at the expense of new players willing to pay a higher price to gain even more. This scheme broke down in April when there were too many sellers at the $65K level, and the month ended with a decline in the exchange rate -- the first monthly drop since the last rally, last September.

Later, we saw selling on the upside, which resulted in the rate never managing to get back above $60K, followed by an unusual lull in bitcoin. However, crypto-enthusiasts dubbed it the new altcoin season, booming and gaining recognition from media personalities and the public. But no miracle has happened. What we are now seeing is a classic risk-off for traditional markets. Despite the enormity of its collapse, bitcoin feels better than altcoins, just as second-tier companies collapse much more strongly than blue-chips during a sell-off.

Now it seems that if it weren't for a complete U-turn from Musk, another factor would have been found.

It could be that retail traders will do to cryptocurrencies what they did to the stock market a year ago - start buying back the fall. But history also suggests that the events of this May could be a repeat of the big reversals of 2014 and 2018, after which it took four years to renew historic highs.

From the technical analysis side, we saw a very similar pattern in 2018. The pressure on bitcoin intensified after falling below the 50-day moving average and stopped at the 200-day average at the first stage. However, it is worth noting that the subsequent bounce from this line was a technical correction of short-term oversold conditions. In the following months, the market did not see a complete recovery, and the updating of the historical highs had to wait for about four years. The same could happen again now. Only a return of above $50K for Bitcoin would reverse our pessimism.