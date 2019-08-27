The rapidly expanding Gemini exchange is set to let users deposit and withdraw in fiat currencies according to the latest reports.

Gemini are not the only ones as Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) made the same move recently. CEO and serial crypto investor Tyler Winklevoss said:

“Excited to announce that Gemini has joined the Silvergate bank Exchange Network. You can now deposit and withdrawal your fiat currency 24/7/365. Onward and upward!,”

Onward and upward indeed as recently the exchanged announced a move to Australia in a bid to capture more business. This is an interesting development as banks close for business and this exchange is said to offer services 27/4, 365 days of the year. The partnership with SEN is really pushing physical crypto trading forward. According to coinmarketcap.com Gemini is the 89th largest exchange for 30 day adjusted volume and they are clearly making the right steps to improve on that.