The data protection body in the UK has expressed concerns over Facebook’s Libra

Data protection body in the UK, Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has requested, along with a several of other jurisdictions, that the companies in the Libra Association provide full details on how they plan to protect user data.

A joint statement was released by the ICO, covering ground on global privacy expectations of the Libra network. It was addressed to Facebook, in addition to 28 other organizations behind the Libra and Calibra projects.

The letter noted the following: