- Bitcoin is hovering marginally above $8,000 with short-term bearish bias.
- Altcoins are rabge-bound with bearish bias.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Sunday morning. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias with some coins nursing losses up to 4.5% on a day-on-day basis. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation edged towards $216 billion from $218 billion on Saturday, while an average daily trading volume decreased to $49 billion. Bitcoin’s market share settled at 67.8%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has lost about 1/5% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid growing bearish pressure. However, the recovery may be resumed as long as critical $8,000 remains unbroken. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,088. The coin attempted a recovery above $8,300 during late Saturday hours, but failed to pass a strong technical barrier located in that area..
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.5 billion is in retreat. The coin has lost nearly 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $170.60 at the time of writing. ETH/USD touched the low of $169.28 during early Asian hours before recovering above critical $170.00. The short-term trend remain bearish as the coin is moving in sync with the market.
Ripple’s XRP has been a slow mover recently. The coin retreated marginally below $0.2400, dragged down by bearish sentiments on the market. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.3 billion retreated from the intraday high of $0.2438 and lost 1.7% since the beginning of Sunday,
