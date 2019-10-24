- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled marginally above critical $7,400 during early Thursday hours.
- Altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 2% to 8%.
The cryptocurrency market is deep in red with bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins nursing losses from 2% to 8%. While the sell-off has slowed down, the market is still dominated by bearish sentiments. At the time of writing, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization is registered at $202 billion, down from $217 billion the day before; an average daily trading volume catapulted to $81 billion from $59 this time on Wednesday; Bitcoin's market share dropped to 65.9%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has been consolidating losses from a sharp-sell-off on Wednesday taht took the price of the first digital coin to $7,400. A sustainable breakthrough below the support of $7,800 strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a weekly chart, worsened the short-term technical picture. The nearest support now comes at $7,400. Once it is out if the way the sell-off may continue towards $7,000.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.5 billion, has lost over 3% of its value on a day-to-day basis to trade at $161.60 at the time of writing. Looking technically, ETH/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $158.90, though it is still moving within a short-term downside trend with expanding volatility.
Ripple’s XRP slipped below $0.2700 during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. While the coin managed to recover to $0.2715 by press time, it is still over 5% lower from this time on Wednesday. Ripple is the third largest digital asset with the current market value of $11.7 billion with an average daily trading volume of $2.1 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
