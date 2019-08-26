The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins recover from Sunday’s sell-off

Bitcoin is hovering around $10,300 after strong growth in Asia.

Ethereum Classic is the best-performing altcoin with over 4.6% of gains.

The cryptocurrency market is recovering down during early Asian hours with Bitcoin and the vast majority of altcoins navigating the green zone. The total market capitalization has settled at $268.9 billion; an average daily trading volume is registered at $57 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance stays at $68.8%.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,300 handle, as the first digital asset is losing ground after a strong rise during early Asian hours. BTC/USD has gained about 2% since the beginning of the day and 2.3% on a day-on-day basis. The initial growth on Monday is attributed by anti-risk sentiments caused by US-China trade war escalation.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20.6 billion, has settled at $191.00. The coin has gained nearly 2/5% of its value since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-on-day basis. ETH/USD is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid growing volatility.

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.2722 at the time of writing. XRP/USD has gained about 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day, having retreated from the intraday high registered at $0.2800.

The biggest altcoin market-movers

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser of the day from top-20 coins. ADA/USD has lost over 4% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0436. Ethereum Classic ( ECT) has become the best-perfroming altcoin with 4/6% gains. ETH/USD is changing hands at $7.24 at the time of writing.