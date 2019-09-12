The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lack momentum; TRX losing ground

- Bitcoin is glued to critical $10,000 amid market indecision.
- Bitcoin SV and TRON are is the worst-performing altcoin with over 5% of losses.
The global cryptocurrency market remains range-bound on Thursday as traders cannot decide where from here. Bitcoin and most of the major altcoins are hibernating after a sell-off in the beginning of the week. The total market capitalization stays unchanged to $259 billion, an average daily trading volume edged up to $52 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance increased to $70.0%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands marginally above critical $10,000. The first digital asset has stayed unchanged since this time on Wednesday and since the beginning of the day. The coin is moving within a bearish trend on the short-term time-frames amid shrinking volatility.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.2 billion, is changing hands at $177.80. ETH/USD has been sliding down recently, though on Thursday morning it has stayed mostly unchanged. The coin attempted a recovery above $179.00 but failed to hold the ground.
Ripple's XRP is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility. The third-largest cryptocurrency asset with the market value of $10.9 moved below $0.2550 support to trade at $0.2520 by the time of writing. XRP/USD has lost 1.2% both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of Thursday.
Read also: 40% of millennials to invest in cryptocurrencies to hedge against a recession - Survey
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Bitcoin SV (BSV) and TRON (TRX) are the biggest losers of the day out of top-20 assets. Both coins have lost over 5% of their respective values.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has strong support at $10,050 as bears take over the market
BTC/USD went up from $10,095 to $10,162.15 this Wednesday, following a late rally by the bulls. So fat, the asset price has gone down to $10,145 in the early hours of Thursday.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD strings together four bearish days, drops below $300
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days. In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin Cash has gone down from $299.25 to $297.35. Over the last 4 days ...
ETH/USD technical analysis: Ethereum finds support
On the hourly ETH/USD chart below price bounced off the 173.78 support zone as bulls stopped the pair breaking through an important area. The volume histogram at the bottom of the chart shows 9.43K worth of volume coming in to save Ethereum from moving lower.
Tether launches new offshore Yuan- pegged stablecoin
Tether recently announced the launch of a new digital currency backed by offshore Chinese yuan. The new fiat-pegged token, dubbed CNH₮, will be launched on Ethereum blockchain under the ERC-20 standards. In the announcement, Tether stated: “CNH represents a further expansion ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.