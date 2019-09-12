The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lack momentum; TRX losing ground

Bitcoin is glued to critical $10,000 amid market indecision.

Bitcoin SV and TRON are is the worst-performing altcoin with over 5% of losses.

The global cryptocurrency market remains range-bound on Thursday as traders cannot decide where from here. Bitcoin and most of the major altcoins are hibernating after a sell-off in the beginning of the week. The total market capitalization stays unchanged to $259 billion, an average daily trading volume edged up to $52 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance increased to $70.0%.

Top-3 coins price overview

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands marginally above critical $10,000. The first digital asset has stayed unchanged since this time on Wednesday and since the beginning of the day. The coin is moving within a bearish trend on the short-term time-frames amid shrinking volatility.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.2 billion, is changing hands at $177.80. ETH/USD has been sliding down recently, though on Thursday morning it has stayed mostly unchanged. The coin attempted a recovery above $179.00 but failed to hold the ground.

Ripple's XRP is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility. The third-largest cryptocurrency asset with the market value of $10.9 moved below $0.2550 support to trade at $0.2520 by the time of writing. XRP/USD has lost 1.2% both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of Thursday.

The biggest altcoin market-movers

Bitcoin SV (BSV) and TRON (TRX) are the biggest losers of the day out of top-20 assets. Both coins have lost over 5% of their respective values.

