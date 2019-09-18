- Bitcoin has stuck in a tight range as altcoins are recovering.
- Ripple's defies gravity with over 16% of growth.
Most major altcoins are growing rapidly, while Bitcoin stays paralyzed in a tight range below $10,300. The total market capitalization of alll digital assets in circulation jumped to $271 billion - mostly due to altcoins recovery; average daily trading increased to $63 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to 67.8%, which is the lowest level in more than a month.
What’s going on in the market
A leading Japanese messaging app, Line, has launched a cryptocurrency exchange Bitmax. The platform offers five digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).
Read details here
VanEck withdrew a proposal for Bitcoin ETF ahead of the SEC’s review scheduled on October 13.
Read details here
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,220, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. The coin has been trading below $10,300 since the end of Monday amid low volatility.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22.8 billion has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours and 2.2 since the beginning of the day to trade at $212.87. A strong growth above critical $200.00 attracted new buyers to the market and pushed the price towards intraday high of $214.00.
Ripple's XRP is the best-performing altcoin of the day with over 16% of growth in recent 24 hours. The third largest cryptocurrency asset with the market value of $13.0 billion catapulted above $0.30 and hit $0.3127 during early Asian hours before retreating to $0.3045 by the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sandwiched between massive resistance and support levels
Bitcoin managed to have a bullish day after five straight bearish days. So far today, BTC/USD has gone up from $10,190 to $10,223.45. The hourly chart shows us that BTC/USD went up to $10,253.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD majestically breakouts, eyes set on $220
Ethereum has been among the best performers this week. The second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $22.9 billion is changing the narrative by pushing altcoins in a bullish direction irrespective of Bitcoin’s downward trend in the last few days.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD re-enters the $0.30-zone
XRP/USD re-entered the $0.30 zone after having two heavily bullish days in a row. Over the last two days, Ripple has gone up from $0.261 to $0.306, charting a 17.24% growth in price. The 4H chart shows us that XRP/USD went up from $0.281 to $0.306.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD manages a hattrick of bullish days
BCH/USD has managed to chart three straight bullish days in a row. Bitcoin Cash has gone up from $318.35 to $325.30 today. The market had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation and is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.