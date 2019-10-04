Bitcoin has resumed the decline after unsuccessful recovery attempts.

Altcoins are in a red zone, losing ground after a short-lived recovery.

The cryptocurrency market is mostly bearish on Friday. Bitcoin and major altcoins are nursing losses from 1% to 4% amid growing resentment at the market’s inability to pass local resistance levels. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $217 billion from #22 billion on Thursday, while an average daily trading volume edged to $48 billion from $45 billion the day before. Bitcoin’s market share settled at 67.5%.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD has lost 2.3% on a day-on-day basis and touched critical $8,000 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin is changing hands at $8,083 with short-term bearish bias. if $8,000 is broke, the sell-off is likely ot gain traction fast and take the price towards the lowest level of the previous week on approach to $7,700.



Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.8 billion, has lost nearly 3% in recent 24 hours, to trade at $173.40 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is vulnerable to further losses amid global bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market. The critical short-term support awaits us at $170.00.



Ripple’s XRP is has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. XRP/USD dropped below $0.2500 and settled in mid-$0.2400. The third largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.7 billion has been a slow mover recently, despite a slew of positive fundamental news.

