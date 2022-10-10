Market picture
Bitcoin rose 1.3% over the past week, finishing near $19,500. Ethereum added 1.3% to $1320. Other leading altcoins from the top 10 showed mixed dynamics, from a decline of 2.8% (BNB) to a growth of 17.2% (XRP).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, increased by 1.7% over the week to $944bn. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index declined by 2 points over the week to 22 and remained in "extreme fear" mode.
Bitcoin has declined in the past week following the stock market but has moved somewhat reluctantly. BTCUSD remained above the lower end of last month's trading range. This could be a continuation of buyers' optimistic mood or a manifestation of crypto's secondary nature, which is waiting for signals from equities. The last month has made the crypto market look more stable than the equity market, even if it’s lethargic.
News background
According to CryptoQuant, the mass movement of stablecoins to exchanges could signal that the crypto market is growing. However, the opposite process is now happening, with only about 25% of Tether (USDT) being on trading platforms.
According to the Ontario Securities Commission, more than 30% of Canadians plan to buy crypto assets soon, and the regulator sees no need to counteract their intentions.
FTX – one of the largest crypto exchanges – will launch a Visa debit card in more than 40 countries in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
Binance could spend more than $1bn on investments in the crypto industry by the end of the year, the exchange's head, Changpeng Zhao, said.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive. ETH needs to break below $1,280 to kick-start a sell-off to $1,100.
Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
Solana Price Prediction: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
Shiba Inu price falls through $0.00001000! Here's what could happen next
Shiba In price is witnessing significant bearish pressure. SHIB was rejected in from a significant moving average before the decline. A spike through $0.00001090 could prompt a relief bounce targeting $0.00001120.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.