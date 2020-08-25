The total capitalisation of the crypto market has receded by $16.7 billion over the last seven days. Bitcoin lost almost 5% last week, while the rest of the TOP 10 cryptocurrencies are losing 6-12%. The third halving of Bitcoin in May supports the general investor sentiment as well as miners' unwavering confidence in the prospects of the first cryptocurrency. Since the last recalculation, the complexity of mining has increased by 3.6%.
The process of hash rate growth and computational complexity has a dual nature to its impact on the crypt market. On the one hand, the confidence of miners often brightens markets. On the other hand, miners shutting down their equipment can provoke an even more significant domino effect when the market rectifies.
Bitcoin's correction with the S&P 500 is even worse. The recent growth of stocks has not yet been mirrored by bitcoin. With almost zero dynamics over the past days, the first cryptocurrency correlates with Gold and Silver.
The third halving not only has a positive impact on market sentiment but also prompts the calculation of possible benefits. Bitcoin has shown impressive growth rates over the past two halvings, but how will things play out this time? ChartsBTC lays out several scenarios similar to those of past halvings, and within these scenarios, growth can reach $340K - $720K. Of course, analysts themselves admit that such calculations are no more than just a hope.
The cryptocurrency market is now affected by a much larger number of factors than the 2017 rally. Above all, overbought conditions can be stopped by institutions that are not committed to the "buy and hold" strategy. They only aim to make the most of it, constantly evaluating the current situation. Besides, regulators in the USA and other countries can still seriously influence the industry by limiting it or allowing it to develop. As a result, the new participants may bring back the balance to the market.
Bitcoin on retreat, Aave's LEND skyrocketing
BTC/USD failed to develop an upside momentum and returned to the area below $11,700. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,688, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis.
LEND/USD on retreat from all-time high
Aave's LEND is one of the best-performing digital tokens out of top-100 on Tuesday. The coin hit the all-time high at $0.7682 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.6880 by press time.
ETH/USD claws back ground after a sharp sell-off below $400.00
Ethereum's ETH dropped below $400 after an initial attempt to settle above $410 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $395.00, down over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
BCH/USD resumes downtrend, downside eyes $280
Bitcoin Cash has succumbed to more losses on Tuesday in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. On Friday, BCH advanced above $300 but traded a high of $305 before declines took on the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.