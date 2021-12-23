Over the last 24 hours, cryptocurrency prices have remained stable, maintaining a steady momentum even as the virtual coin market might remain rangebound. The world's top cryptocurrency, bitcoin(BTC), fell slightly in the last 24 hours as it encountered resistance near its inflection point of $49,000. BTC is currently trading at $48,320, a 2% decrease from yesterday.
The Crypto market faces a slight price correction
According to Santiment, retail sentiment toward Bitcoin recently reached a 30-day low, indicating a general decline in market confidence and an increasingly bearish bias. Similarly, the number of 'buy the dip' conversations on social media platforms have decreased.
In general, the global crypto market cap is $2.26 trillion, a 1.67 percent decrease from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.28B, representing a 14.92% increase. Ethereum(ETH), on the other hand, is trading at $3,915 which is 3% down from yesterday. Even though Bitcoin and Ethereum have yet to take off, some 'altcoins' are in an entire bull run.
Altcoins countering price corrections
On Wednesday, tokens associated with layer one protocols and scaling systems, such as MATIC and LUNA, were market leaders. Despite a recent market sell-off, the two coins have produced 30-day solid returns.
According to recent analysis, Polygon(MATIC) hit a record high earlier Wednesday after the popular decentralized exchange Uniswap announced its launch on Polygon. This protocol offers lower transaction costs than the Ethereum blockchain.
Following a 64 percent rally over the last month, Polygon has surpassed its previous all-time high of $2.62.
While the spring rally in Polygon was primarily driven by Ethereum DeFi projects launching on the chain, it has since expanded to other use cases. On Polygon, blockchain gaming has exploded, with over 70% of unique active wallets on the network playing blockchain games as of Nov. 5.
According to Delphi Digital's newsletter on Wednesday, the recent rise of these protocols coincides with a pause in the growth of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum. Also, the number of smart contracts deployed each month has decreased significantly since the beginning of the year.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to break through the $49,500 resistance level, it may continue to fall. On the downside, there is immediate support near the $48,000 level. The first significant contribution is nearly $47,500. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward movement from the $45,600 swing low to the $45,599 high.
A break below $47,500 on the downside could push the price towards the $46,500 support, from which it could test $45,500.
