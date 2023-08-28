Market picture
Despite a mid-week spike in volatility, the cryptocurrency market remained virtually unchanged from the previous week's capitalisation level, hovering around $1.050 trillion (-1% in 7 days). Bitcoin's decline was a negligible 0.7%, while altcoins suffered losses of around 2%.
The technical picture for Bitcoin remains bearish on weekly timeframes, as the price is below its 200-week average and outside of its ascending channel. The most likely short-term outlook is for a decline to the $23.9-24.6K region, with the lower boundary being the 50-week average and the upper one being the pivot area from last August.
According to Santiment, large investors continue to accumulate positions. The number of wallets with balances between 10 and 10,000 BTC totalled 156,600, and these accounts have accumulated $308.6 million since the 17th of August.
News background
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could fall in the short term, although the decline will be limited, JPMorgan warned. The bank said the liquidation of long positions is nearing completion rather than being in its early stages.
Tether has updated its report on the state of reserves providing liquidity to the USDT. The data shows assets exceed $86.1 billion, and liabilities exceed $82.8 billion.
Mastercard and Visa refuse to issue cryptocurrency payment cards for Binance amid the exchange's regulatory troubles. In March, the CFTC filed a civil lawsuit against Binance. In June, the SEC filed 13 charges against the exchange.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023. SOL blockchain has observed a spike in the volume of transactions on Solana, making a recovery since the FTX debacle of November 2022.
Binance CEO CZ says phishing attacks are targeting FTX, BlockFi, Genesis users after recent Kroll data leak
Kroll, a financial and risk advisory company, suffered a data breach and data of bankruptcy claimants for insolvent companies FTX, BlockFi and Genesis Global Holdco. CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), informed his 8.6 million followers of likely phishing attacks targeted at these users.
Curve Finance’s Michael Egorov proposes transaction fee of core crvUSD pools be doubled for higher CRV income
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange platform, suffered an exploit on July 31. Hackers took off with over $50 million in crypto assets and this negatively influenced CRV token price. The asset’s price has been in a consistent decline since the event.
Celsius bankruptcy judge denies classification of CEL as a security, rejects precedent set in Ripple XRP case
Celsius, a bankrupt crypto lender’s case, has been ongoing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Following Ripple’s partial victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit, Celsius investor, Otis Davis, asked the presiding judge to recognize CEL as a security.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.