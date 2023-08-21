Market picture
The financial markets have been under pressure due to the trend of moving out of risky assets as government bond yields rose. Cryptocurrencies seemed to be immune to this trend for a while, but last week, there was a switch to a sell-off mode amid rising US Treasury yields to 16-year highs and fears about China's debt problems.
Crypto market capitalisation fell 9.7% last week to stabilise at $1.058 trillion, finding buyers on dips below $1.05 trillion. Technically, the market is still above the previous local lows of June, giving hope for a continued uptrend. However, it is worrying that July's highs are lower than April's.
Bitcoin closed the week with a notable drop below its 200-week and 200-day moving averages, signalling a shift to a bearish trend. From current levels near $26.0K, the following area of decline appears to be the last pivot area at $24.7K.
News background
According to JPMorgan, Bitcoin miners are exploring new lines of business ahead of the halving. According to the bank, miners could find it lucrative to provide computing services in the fast-growing artificial intelligence market.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is ready to approve the first applications for Ethereum futures ETFs in October, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The SEC is now reviewing 11 applications to launch such ETFs.
Payments giant Mastercard has launched a CBDC innovation research partner programme with companies in the blockchain industry, including Ripple, ConsenSys and Fireblocks. Mastercard notes that 93% of the world's central banks are experimenting with digital currency, and four retail CBDCs are already in circulation.
Bitcoin CME gaps at $35,000, $27,000 and $21,000, which one gets filled first?
Bitcoin (BTC) futures product was listed as a product by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in December 2017. Since then, CME’s BTC futures data has been crucial to identifying institutional flow and interest, among other things. Regardless, the daily chart for BTC now shows three unfilled gaps, two at the top and one at the bottom.
Coinbase Layer 2’s friend.tech overtakes Tron and Uniswap in 24-hour fees
Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution is once again at the forefront due to friend.tech’s popularity. The newly launched project has generated $1.12 million in fees over the last 24 hours, overcoming some of the heavyweights like Tron, Uniswap, MetaMask and so on.
SEC could approve multiple Ether ETFs soon while delaying Bitcoin spot ETFs
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could approve Ether (ETH) futures Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). This news comes after the SEC mentioned that it was ready to review ETF-related filings. As a result, August’s first week saw a large inflow of asset managers filing for Ether futures ETF.
If things do not improve, another miner-induced sell-off is likely for Bitcoin
Bitcoin price drop to $25,000 has caused massive liquidations for traders in a matter of few hours. But this bearish move of varying magnitude could repeat again, especially if BTC’s hash rate continues to rise and the price fails to recover quickly. If the pressure off BTC miners’ is not taken off soon, these participants could shed their holdings, causing the second down leg.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.