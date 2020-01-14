The crypto market has shown impressive dynamics since the beginning of the year. Bitcoin has added almost 5% in the last 24 hours and traded above $8,500. Bitcoin's jump has so far faced an critical obstacle in the form of a 200-day simple moving average. This curve is closely monitored by classical market professionals and its influence on the crypto market increases as trading becomes more and more algorithmic. Overcoming the $8,500 obstacle in the form of a 200-day average will be able to launch a broader rally, as was the case last April. However, without the breakout confirmation, Bitcoin formally remains under the influence of the downtrend.
According to Arcane Research, from the year start, Bitcoin trading volumes have increased by 126%, indicating a recovery in investor interest. Trading volumes in the network are created by institutional, which in early January were still on vacation, and now wholly entered the market. Also, on January 13 CME launched trading of bitcoin options after the same Bakkt move earlier in December. Market observers conclude that now it is professionals who will manage the future price dynamics, and judging by the growth of infrastructure around the bitcoin, now we see the prerequisites for a new rebound.
Recently, waves of optimism have been mostly related to Bitcoin and selectively some altcoins. The most significant increase is demonstrated by the most famous bitcoin forks and anonymous coins. Bitcoin SV (BSV) jumped 25% in price, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) added almost 7%, Bitcoin Gold (BTG) jumped 24%, anonymous coin DASH jumped 20%, ZCash (ZEC) jumped 19%.
In addition to the overall recovery and enthusiasm, it is worth paying attention to other events. Thus, the greed and fear index is already in the "Greed" mode. The RSI relative strength index also indicates that the asset is approaching overbought levels. On Cryptotwitter, attempts to call what is happening now "Altcoin Season" are attracting fierce criticism, as market participants generally believe that the current trend is a short-term bounce, and soon the market will face the ceiling, followed by a sale.
Over the next few days, the crypto community will find the triggers of the current dynamics. It will take some time to test the stability of the rally. At this point, the scale can easily lean in either direction. While there is visible growth of infrastructure around the bitcoin and keen interest of professionals, altcoins are considered a kind of "wasted" asset that has lost its reasons for further existence.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market smells money and prepares for take-off
Bitcoin manages to break through the resistance upwards at $8400 and slides quickly past $8500. Altcoins joined this morning's celebration led by the Ethereum who stands in front of the resistance at $150 after rising +4.4%.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD recovery stops at $150, where to next?
Ethereum is trading 4% higher on the day following widespread recovery movements across the board. The stubborn selling activity at $148 was smashed this time, allowing Ether to jump above $150.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD gains over 10% in just a few hours, stops short of $55.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.4 billion, gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market led by such coins as Bitcoin SV (+26%) and Dash (+23%).
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls hit the brick wall at $0.2200
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2191 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2177 by the time of writing. The third digital asset with the current market value of $9.4 billion has gained 2$ on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.