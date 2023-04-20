Market picture
Bitcoin rolled back to $29K on Wednesday and fell to $28.6K at specific points on Thursday morning. The decline comes in strong impulses as high volumes are released into the market, triggering waves of stop orders.
These impulses are followed by stabilisation periods when trading volume increases as if the big players gradually absorb the market as it declines. This could be long-term buying or liquidity consolidation before a new wave of selling.
Bitcoin is correcting a 58% rally from the March lows to the April highs. If it manages to hold above $28K, it would be a very bullish market sentiment statement. A full correction to 61.8% of that rally would return the price to the 50-day moving average at $26.7K. And the market dynamics in this area are worth watching, as further declines will doubt the resumption of a sustained bull market in cryptocurrencies.
News background
Trader Skew reported on Twitter that the dump was triggered by a market sell of 15k BTC on Binance.
Former US President Donald Trump has launched a second collection of non-transferable tokens (NFTs) - Trump Digital Trading Cards. Trump's trading cards are priced at $99. The tokens themselves are created on the Polygon blockchain. Trump said all the tokens were sold in hours, totalling $4.6 million.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tried to explain the popularity of cryptocurrencies and NFT tokens. He says it is driven by the so-called "greater fool theory". According to this theory, one person will always buy a commodity from another at a high price to resell the asset at an even higher price.
According to the Wall Street Journal, NFT sales are down 92% from their peak. Tokens now sell for an average of $19K. In September 2021, this figure was higher at $225K.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet. Therefore, a continuation of the ongoing 2023 BTC rally is still possible.
Sushiswap price under siege of bearish coup with 20% implosion at risk
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price is seeing traders run for the hills on Friday as Bitcoin is sliding further away sub-$30,000 as the recovery rally is losing steam. To make matters worse, this altcoin season looks to be one of the worst seasons in terms of performance.
Axie Infinity price wavers as investors wait out the $175 million token unlock
AXS price has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip.
Hedera Hashgraph price flirts with 10% drop on Friday
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price has seen sentiment changing overnight on Wednesday with a sharp drop in price valuation. Since then, bulls have not been able to claw back ground from bears in an attempt to pare back any losses.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.