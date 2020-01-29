The Bullish Sentiment Accelerates - Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Expanding

The bullish sentiment on cryptocurrencies continues high as the Coronavirus outbreak and spread continue to grow with 5,914 officially infected individuals, and possibly reaching over 43K, if we have to believe a mathematical model by Professor Gabriel Leung's team. Bitcoin (+23.17%) moved to over $9100 and hit a $9,436 high, but to find at the best performers, we should look at altcoins. IOTA (+15.36%) and Ethereum Classic (+16.7%) are leading the gains, but also strong move ZEC(+10.31%), Tron(+10.18%), Cardano (+6.93%) and Bitcoin Cash(+6.39%).

The Ethereum tokens are also moving strongly. The best performer tokens are RLC(+15.2%) and PLTB(+15.32%). Among the top capitalized MKR(+7.84%), HT(+6.83%), CRO(+6.05%), and LINK (+4.27%) are the most bullish.

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map

The market cap of the whole sector grew to 4256.948 billion in the last 24 hours, as the traded volume jumped to $51.119 billion (+20.92%). Finally, Bitcoin Dominance is currently 66.16%.

Hot News

British Court requires Bitfinex to block $860.000 linked to ransomware activities. according to cryptoglobe.com, Blockchain security firm Chainanalysis has confirmed they had tracked the funds on behalf of the victim. "A leading cyber insurer used Chainanalysis software to investigate ransomware payments made on behalf of their clients and trace the flow of funds from the point of extortion to known services such as exchanges." (Source:cryptoglobe.com)

Cardano (ADA) jumps over 30 percent in 48 hours, as CEO Charles Hoskinson announced a new partnership with audit firm PricewaterhouseCooper. Ada has hit a market cap of 1.45 billion and enters in the top-ten largest cap cryptocurrency. The partnership with PwC aims to the Cardano commercialization to be developed and headed by PwC.

LedgerX board member Mark Wetjen, is the new CEO if Miami International Futures Exchange "Wetjen will play a pivotal role in projects relating to the futures business[...] including digital securities and crypto assets and derivatives," said the press release.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 Bitcoin 4H Chart

Bitcoin made another price jump in the Asian session, moving from $9,100 to $9,436, creating a new high in this new ascending path. On the chart, we can see the price moving well beyond its +1SD Bollinger line and also notice that the +1SD Line acts as a trendline. This behavior is highly bullish, and it is confirmed by the MACD continued ascent.

The price is somewhat overbought. Therefore we could expect a similar consolidation as happened yesterday. Still, a potential short-term target for the price is the $9,600 level, which touches the topping of the last leg up made in October 2019.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 9,180 9,250 9,440 9,020 9,580 8,900 9,750

Ripple

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H chart

Ripple has finally broken the $0.24 resistance level, and continue moving up guided by the +1SD Bollinger line. The MACD is also moving up with still no hint of a phase change. The upward trend seems still solid; thus, we think the $0.25 target is soon to be reached.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.2330 0.2370 0.2440 0.2300 0.2500 0.2250 0.2550

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum made a four percent jump yesterday to climb above the $177 resistance level, which corresponds with the top made last January 19. On the chart, we see the +1SD Bollinger line is guiding the price advances, and the MACD is also heading to the north. That is indicative of a strong bullish trend. Thus, we expect more price advances for Ethereum. A potential target of $182 and then $185 is possible.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 172.00 174.50 179.00 167.50 182.00 162.00 185.00

Litecoin

Chart 4 - Litecoin 4H Chart

After bouncing off of the $58.4 level, Litecoin moved sharply up to reach $60 again. So, now is heading towards the $62.5 resistance, which marks the top made on January 17. Looking at the chart, we see that the bullish trend has been guided, also, by the +1SD Bollinger line.

The price is currently touching resistance levels. Therefore we need to see how the price is going to react in the comming hours. A break of the $62.5 level would be positive for bulls. The next target in case that level could be broken is $64.5.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 58.40 60.00 62.50 55.90 64.50 54.00 67.00

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!