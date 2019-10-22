The Bank of Lithuania is the first of market regulators to issue guidelines on security coin offerings (STO's).
The guidelines are focused on the classification of the tokens and clarify on applicable legal regulation. Marius Jurgilas, Member of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania said:
"The current focus on security token offerings (STOs) is taking over the waning interest in initial coin offerings (ICOs). Businesses are interested in this particular way of raising capital as an alternative to bank lending. The Guidelines on Security Token Offering are aimed at explaining our position in this regard rather than creating new regulatory arrangements. In a strict regulatory environment, such as the securities market, it becomes crucial to set rules in order to avoid any miscommunication, misunderstandings, and consequences."
Firms that plan to leverage the benefits of STOs will have to work out if their assets are regulated financial instruments and therefore comply with both European Union and national legislation concerning fund-raising activities.
If the market participants are not sure if the tokens are required to have regulation, the bank will provide help. Mr Jurgilas commented:
“In case market participants are not sure whether their offered tokens are subject to regulation, we stand ready to provide them with consultation on this matter.”
This market has been begging for some regulation after some negative press due to scams and illegal fundraises. Could the Bank of Lithuania be the first of many to adopt this new legislation?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000
After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price as BTC has slightly improved to $8,037.55.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD grinds to a halt ahead triangle breakout
Ripple performance in October has been relatively better compared to other major digital currencies. The world’s third-largest crypto is stepped above $0.30 last week but failed in sustaining gains towards $0.31.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips back inside the range, $180.00 still out of reach
ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD on recovery track, still below critical resistance of $7.80
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.