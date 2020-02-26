On January 15, 2010 a user going by “dwdollar” posted the following message to the Bitcointalk forum:

“I am trying to create a market where Bitcoins are treated as a commodity. People will be able to trade Bitcoins for dollars and speculate on the value. In theory, this will establish a real-time exchange rate so we will all have a clue what the current value of a Bitcoin is, compared to a dollar.”

The market that this user was trying to create would go on to become bitcoinmarket.com, the world’s first cryptocurrency exchange. The establishment of the first crypto exchange was a huge step in the development of the cryptocurrency industry, but the progress that was made was hard-fought and long in the making.

Before the first exchange was established, if you wanted to acquire Bitcoin that meant that you had to mine it or seek out a seller, with no assurances that the person you ended up making a deal with was going to follow through with their end of the bargain. There was also no simple way of arriving at a fair price — that was left up to you and the seller.

The first exchanges tried to lay down more solid ground for this budding industry. However, this didn’t happen overnight. Bitcoinmarket operated by using PayPal as a means of connecting buyers and sellers. While the intended price stabilization did occur — or, rather, the introduction of exchanges into the crypto landscape had the effect of boosting the price of Bitcoin rapidly — the exchange became a target for those looking to scam people in order to make money. After a little over a year, PayPal was removed from Bitcoinmarket and the exchange soon closed its doors, ceding its place to a number of newcomers, including the now infamous Mt. Gox, which, in turn, played a central role in a disastrous story that highlights just how unpredictable this industry can be.

Mt Gox was originally founded in 2006 as an online Magic the Gathering card exchange platform. However, after reading about Bitcoin in 2010, the site’s original founder decided to change it to a Bitcoin exchange. Over the next four years Mt Gox rose to become the largest digital asset exchange in the world, while Bitcoin itself experienced its first substantial rise.

But the sudden success proved too much for the exchange to handle and amid scandals wherein hackers took advantage of the exchange’s rudimentary security to compromise exchange wallets, complaints started piling up from users who had been waiting months to withdraw their funds. The exchange went under in 2014, but millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin tied to the exchange has still yet to be recovered, the former owner of the exchange is still facing legal complications from the exchange’s collapse and the exchange has been retroactively connected to criminal conspiracies as far ranging as Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Today there is no denying the significance of the crypto exchange in its present form. The health of the industry is inextricably linked to the institution of the exchange, which ensures that there is a fair marketplace for digital assets and that people have a reliable means of purchasing and trading them.

The cryptoverse is far from an ideal place. There are still a lot of trust issues that go into dealing with people and companies in this space. The regulatory situation is far from solid. However, the industry has come a long way from where it was not too long ago.

In this article we are going to take a look at five exchanges that have helped the crypto industry evolve into what it is today. These are some of the longest active and most reliable exchanges out there, exchanges that have become veritable fixtures in a crypto landscape that has been defined by its many rapid and monumental changes.

Coinbase

Coinbase got started in 2012 as a service for people to buy and sell Bitcoin via bank transfers. Over time the platform expanded, incorporating other cryptocurrencies, providing storage options and expanding its list of offerings. Though it started as a fairly small California based company, Coinbase has grown to one of the biggest tech companies in the world, with a long list of established investors that have contributed millions in backing and yearly revenues that have exceeded a billion dollars.

Of course, a big part of being on this list is connected to staying power. Coinbase, like all the other exchanges here, has demonstrated that it has staying power and is flexible enough to adapt to the many changes that occur in this industry. Key to Coinbase’s success has seemed to be its drive to expand and integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into the structures in place in American economic life. Coinbase has made deals with companies like Time, Overstock, Dell, Expedia and the Dish Network that have enabled customers to expand the ways in which they can use their digital assets.

Coinbase’s story is not without setbacks. For example, there have been numerous complaints at various points in the company’s history from users that have been unable to withdraw their funds when they wanted to. Coinbase has responded to the complaints by expanding their support staff numerous times.

Bitstamp

Bitstamp got started as a European answer to the aforementioned Mt. Gox, which in 2011, the year Bitstamp was founded, was dominating the market. Originally the exchange was based in Slovenia where its founders hail from. In an interview from 2018, co-founder Nejc Kodric explained his mindset going into the project: “My co-founding partner, Damijan Merlak, and I launched Bitstamp in 2011. Starting out in our garage with an initial capital of just a thousand euros, two laptops and a server, the last thing on our minds was making any money.” Initial intentions aside, the exchange subsequently took off as Bitcoin exploded into the public consciousness and has never really looked back.

Key to Bitstamp’s longevity in this space has been its propensity to try new things and ability to bounce back. Bitstamp was among the first exchanges to implement multi-signature technology for its hot wallet and also was one of the first exchanges to start an insurance fund meant to reimburse users should their funds get hacked. There have been some rough patches — the 19,000 bitcoin hack of 2015 most notably — but Bitstamp has undoubtedly played a part in getting the crypto industry to where it is today.

HitBTC

Though not quite as old as Bitstamp — HitBTC was founded in 2013 — HitBTC is just as, if not more, significant. The key to HitBTC’s success as a crypto institution has been its drive to establish itself as the most advantageous place for people to trade cryptocurrency. It sounds simple enough, but what that has entailed is a general overhaul of the concept of the crypto exchange itself. What started, as can be seen in its more primitive forms like Bitcoinmarket, as a fringe entity whose usefulness fluctuated in accordance with the vicissitudes of an up-and-down market has been cultivated into a tool that users from all walks of life can rely on to accurately read the market and get it to work for them.

HitBTC has done this by fine tuning its user experience and redefining what liquidity should look like for an exchange. HitBTC is consistently on top of exchange liquidity rankings and has an expansive range of trading pairs with relatively low transaction fees.

The exchange has also done well in zeroing in on what has been the Achilles’ heel for crypto exchanges: security. While most exchanges that have been active as long as HitBTC have fallen victim to hacking attempts and security breaches, HitBTC has remarkably kept its users safe throughout all of its existence.

Despite that, like all the exchanges on this list, HitBTC has run into its fair share of difficulties. There have been a number of complaints levelled against the platform concerning its KYC and withdrawal procedures. Also as companies are becoming more transparent in this space, pressure has risen on HitBTC to de-anonymize itself.

Bitfinex

It wouldn’t be right to put this list together without leaving a spot for Bitfinex, which has been one of the key exchanges in crypto over the years. While Bitfinex is still active and has a large user base, as of late it has been getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

At the heart of it all is the stablecoin Tether. Prosecutors allege that Bitfinex and Tether worked together surreptitiously in order to skirt financial regulations and ultimately drive up the price of Bitcoin during the 2017 bullrun. While the jury is still out on Bitfinex’s culpability in all of this, and the exchange’s future is still very much up in the air, as one of America’s biggest crypto exchanges Bitfinex has had an indelible impact on the way this industry has taken shape.

Kraken

Last, but not least on this list is Kraken. Kraken is one of the oldest exchanges in the industry and got started in the aftermath of the Mt. Gox fiasco. Kraken’s founder, Jesse Powell, actually visited the Mt. Gox offices following the 2011 security breach when he started putting together what his platform was going to look like.

Along with HitBTC and some of the others on this list, Kraken has been instrumental in the establishment of the crypto exchange as a reliable place where people can participate in the digital economy and take advantage of what it has to offer. After its official launch in 2013, Kraken has risen to where it stands today, as a major force in the American economy, valued at $4 billion.

Although it hasn’t always been blue skies for Kraken — the company was referred by the New York Attorney General’s Office to the Department of Financial Services in 2018 after refusing to comply with an investigation into market manipulations and money laundering — the company has proven itself effective at envisioning how things in this space will develop and adapting itself to change.

In terms of influence and staying power, the five exchanges on this list are arguably unmatched in this industry. With the growth and success of these exchanges, the industry has evolved into a serious global economic sector. With that being said, crypto is a field in which the future is never quite certain. However, if history is anything to go by, these exchanges will have quite a say in how things develop from this point on.