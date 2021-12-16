The government of Thailand is preparing a new regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) in order to minimize risks and improve investor protection.
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will release a consultation paper in January that will define “red lines” for the crypto industry, governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in a Dec. 14 interview with The Bangkok Post.
“We want to ensure that we strike the right balance between allowing financial innovation and managing risks,” the official stated. The new rules will provide adequate safeguards for consumers as “risks are under-appreciated” currently, Sethaput said.
The central bank is cooperating with the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission and the finance ministry to point out restrictions specific to the crypto industry. For example, “cryptocurrencies cannot become a means of payment,” Sethaput noted.
The governor emphasized that, despite local authorities potentially recognizing digital assets as an investment product, their extreme volatility poses risks to the financial system. Authorities will also collaborate to adopt proper safeguards for future financial securities, he added.
Thailand’s plans to enact new rules for cryptocurrencies come amid booming local cryptocurrency adoption. According to the report, the turnover at seven locally licensed crypto exchanges surged to 221 billion baht ($6.6 billion) in November 2021 from 18 billion baht ($538 million) a year earlier.
In early December, the Thai central bank warned commercial banks against “direct involvement” in trading cryptocurrencies, citing their high volatility and potential risks.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price in position for bullish sequel as Hydra launches its second pre-release
Cardano price is on its path to recover from the crash of December 4, when it noted a nearly 25% drop. Analysts observed a hidden bullish divergence in the Cardano price chart and predicted the altcoin’s bullish comeback.
Solana price eyes 20% upswing as SOL bulls secures solid foothold
Solana price appears to be ready for a 20% climb after SOL managed to secure a reliable foothold above $152, the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern. The bulls are now aiming higher levels at above $200 as the Ethereum-killer prepares for a powerful recovery.
Sotheby’s hit $100 million in 2021 NFT sales as investors pour capital in the metaverse
Historic auction house Sotheby’s announced record annual sales of $7.3 billion in 2021. The art institution issued a statement revealing $6 billion in revenue from auctions and a $100 million from the sale of NFTs.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple edges closer to a 23% breakout
XRP price is stuck in a downtrend for roughly a month but is slowly marching toward an inflection point. A breakout from this hurdle could trigger a massive uptrend for the remittance token.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.