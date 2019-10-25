The SEC in Thailand announces the approval of the regions first ICO platform.

Thailand will become one of the first countries within the Asian region to be offering the sale of digital tokens in a legal way.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is allowing Bangkok-based SE Digital (a subsidiary of Seamico Securities) to provide a fully regulated Initial Coin Offering (ICO) platform.

It markets Thailand as becoming one of the first countries in Asia to offer the sale of digital tokens in a fully legal way.

Over the years, Thailand has been one of the most proactive cryptocurrency jurisdictions in Asia with a regular flow of regulatory guidelines focussed on promoting the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.