Thai fintech firm DeeMoney partners with Ripple

DeeMoney, a fintech firm specializing in digital cross-border money transfers, has recently announced its partnership with Ripple. Through RippleNet, DeeMoney will be able to provide efficient international money transfers with low fees. RippleNet comprises of over 300 global financial institutions using Ripple’s technology to process payments. The fintech firm has become the first non-bank institution based in Thailand to use RippleNet.

The fintech firm is currently leveraging Ripple to process inbound payments into Thailand. This namely includes main remittance corridors from Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Isreal, Middle East and Gulf regions. Leveraging RippleNet will make the transfer process much more efficient for users remitting money from the increasing number of financial organizations and at the best possible rates. During the second phase of implementation, DeeMoney will use RippleNet to provide outbound transfers from Thailand and choose an ideal partner in destination regions for payouts.

